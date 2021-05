DreamWorks' Madagascar: A Little Wild will be making history in its upcoming third season, with the introduction of the franchise's first nonbinary character. The character, an Okapi named Odee, will debut in the Pride-themed episode "Whatever Floats Your Float", which will debut as part of Season 3 on both Hulu and Peacock later this week. Odee will be voiced by nonbinary actor Ezra Menas, who uses zie/hir/they pronouns, and is best known for hir work on Broadway's Jagged Little Pill and the upcoming film remake of West Side Story. The episode will also feature an original song called "Be Proud", the full version of which will be available to stream on Friday.