While talking about the infamous story behind Garth Brooks "The Thunder Rolls," The Bobby Bones Show members started debating their favorite songs of his. They started listing off a bunch of his different hits, realizing that he had far too many for them to debate. So they decided to put together their own favorite lists and see where each famous Brooks song hits for each of them! There was only one song that made it on to Bobby, Amy, and Eddie's lists collectively, and that was "Unanswered Prayers." While some songs showed up on two playlists, the shocker was that "Friends In Low Places" only showed up once.