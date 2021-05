The op-ed by Ed Vasicek is some generational boomer nonsense if I have ever seen it. Video games and social media are industries and lucrative at that for some, not a downfall. There is and always has been a difference in the work ethic and attitudes of workers of all ages, anyone with a job where they work with other people all day knows this. There are labels for those who don’t feel guilt, such as narcissistic or sociopath.