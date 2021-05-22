newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

No isolation for fully-vaccinated travellers

msn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFully-vaccinated people arriving in Jersey do not need to isolate as part of a new Covid-19 certification scheme. Those travelling from green or amber areas in Jersey's traffic light system will still need to have a test on arrival. However, they must have had both doses of the jab in...

www.msn.com
View All 24 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travellers#Bbc Travel#Vaccination Rates#The Common Travel Area#Twitter#Fully Vaccinated Arrivals#Fully Vaccinated People#Coronavirus Cases#Infection Rates#Guernsey#Doses#Wales#Self Isolation#England#Green Status#Paper Certificates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Travel
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
TravelPosted by
Daily Mail

Australia's top doctor warns in harrowing letter that Aussies stranded in India will die if the two-week travel ban from Covid-ravaged country is extended

Australia's top doctor has warned the India travel ban must not be extended or citizens trapped in the country's Covid nightmare will die. Professor Paul Kelly wrote a letter to Health Minister Greg Hunt expressing his 'grave concern' for Australians and permanent residents unable to get home. 'These include the...
Public Healthgodsavethepoints.com

Europe Clarifies “Vaccination Proof” For Travelers This Summer

The big news is already out there: the European Union plans to allow people from other countries to enter for travel this summer, including from places like the United States, Israel and UK. It’s all wonderful, but the details are kind of important, and they’ve been relatively scant, particularly when...
TravelNews On 6

United Airlines Offers Vaccinated Customers Shots At Free Travel

United Airlines is offering vaccinated customers a shot at winning free travel as the carrier joins a national effort to get more Americans immunized against COVID-19 and derail a pandemic behind the deaths of nearly 590,000 Americans. New or existing members of United's MileagePlus loyalty program who upload their vaccination...
Travellonelyplanet.com

England reveals “green list” for quarantine-free travel

Those living in England can now begin making travel plans, as the British Government has announced its "green list" for international leisure trips that can resume after May 17. Travel will resume to worldwide destinations under a traffic light system, with countries and territories divided into three categories based on...
TravelLexington Herald-Leader

Where can vaccinated Americans travel? Here’s a list of countries as the world reopens

As more Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, some travelers are gearing up for new adventures abroad. If you want to visit an international destination, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends taking your trip when you’re fully vaccinated. That means you should leave at least two weeks after getting the single-shot Johnson & Johnson dose or the second shot of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
TravelPosted by
Daily Mail

At least a dozen Greek Islands will be fully vaccinated within a fortnight and the government vows to jab every islander by July to lure tourists back - heaping pressure on Grant Shapps to put them on 'green' travel list

At least a dozen Greek islands popular with British holidaymakers – including Hydra, Skyros and Mamma Mia film location Skopelos – will be fully vaccinated within the next fortnight. In a bid to lure back travellers, the Greek government has launched 'Operation Blue Freedom' to inoculate everyone on its 200-plus...
Worldthewestsidegazette.com

Travelers Back In Isolation Over South Australia Hotel Covid Leak

ADELAIDE, Australia — Returned travelers on a South Australian hotel quarantine floor where Covid-19 leaked have been ordered into another two weeks of isolation. Genomic sequencing testing has confirmed a Melbourne man became infected while staying at Adelaide’s Playford Hotel. He tested positive on May 11 after returning from India...
Public HealthPosted by
WSB Radio

Coronavirus: EU agrees to reopen to fully vaccinated travelers, expand list of ‘safe’ countries

BRUSSELS — Dreaming of a European vacation? If you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19, those overseas travel plans could soon become a reality. According to The Associated Press, European Union ambassadors agreed Wednesday to back a European Commission plan to allow fully vaccinated visitors, as well as tourists from an expanded group of “safe” countries, into the 27-nation bloc.
Worldtraveldailymedia.com

UAE-Bahrain open travel corridor for vaccinated travellers

The UAE and Bahrain have adopted a safe travel corridor for travellers vaccinated against Covid-19, as part of their joint cooperation and coordination, and their joint efforts to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, said a report. The travel corridor will enable people to travel between the two countries starting from...
TravelInternational Business Times

French Cafes Reopen And EU To Allow In Vaccinated Travellers

The French returned to their beloved cafe terraces on Wednesday, while the EU said its borders will be opened to vaccinated travellers as life crept back to normal in Europe after months of punishing restrictions. But India was still grappling with a spiralling outbreak, once again hitting a record daily...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Travel news: Holiday scam warning following lockdown easing

From today, 17 May, international leisure travel is finally legal again in England. Jetting off on a foreign holiday is now possible under a traffic light system, with countries classified as green, amber or red and prescribed restrictions to match based on the risk of arrivals importing new coronavirus infections.The government is currently advising that Britons should not be visiting amber or red countries for recreational purposes.However, police and Action Fraud are warning that criminals may take advantage of the rush to get away by scamming holidaymakers. Social media sites like Facebook could be one potential attack vector, experts said.The Independent’s travel team in a race to the sun to celebrate the easing of restrictions: our correspondent Simon Calder jetted off to Faro, Portugal, while travel editor Cathy Adams headed for Madeira (two of the few viable “green list” destinations). Deputy editor Helen Coffey, meanwhile, has decamped to a new hotel for the day.Read more:What travel rules are in place from 17 May?Green, amber and red list countries: Latest travel rulesRed list countries: All the high risk nationsAmber list countries: The key holiday destinations
Public Healthkclu.org

Traveling Diary Connects Women Around The World During Pandemic Isolation

2005 gave moviegoers “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.” Fast forward: 2020 gave women across the globe a traveling diary. Kyra Peralte of Montclair, New Jersey, used a traveling notebook to connect women around the world during the deep isolation of the pandemic. She started keeping a journal about the challenges of COVID-19 and then began sending it to strangers, inviting other women to fill in the remaining lined pages of her black and white marbled composition notebook with their own stories.