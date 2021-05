A week ago, the Chicago Blackhawks were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. They played their last game against the Dallas Stars on Monday night, a 5-4 overtime loss. Finishing their season one game under .500, their regular season came to an end. While many see the Blackhawks season ending at the 56 game mark as a failure, it is actually the opposite. At the beginning of the season, many analysts had the Hawks at the bottom of the Central Division, some even lower than the Detroit Red Wings. The rookies and new acquisitions played incredibly well, the coaching was above average, and the playoffs were not the end goal for them this season. The Chicago Blackhawks’ season can be considered a victory on many fronts.