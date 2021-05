The curious case of Britney Spears continues to evolve, this time with a lengthy Instagram caption from the singer. Monday afternoon, Spears shared a video of herself dancing (one of her preferred varieties of social posts). The almost 90-second clip is accompanied by a long caption, rife with emojis (also typical of her Instagram presence). "Geez !!!! 2021 is definitely way better than 2020 but I never knew it was gonna be like THIS," the caption begins. "So many documentaries about me this year with other people's takes on my life … what can I say … I'm deeply flattered !!!!"