newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Liberty County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Liberty by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 19:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 215 AM CDT. Target Area: Liberty The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Menard Creek near Rye affecting Polk, Hardin and Liberty Counties. Trinity River at Riverside affecting Walker, San Jacinto, Polk and Trinity Counties. Trinity River at Liberty affecting Liberty County. Trinity River near Moss Bluff affecting Chambers and Liberty Counties. For the Trinity River...including Crockett, Riverside, Goodrich, Romayor, Liberty, Moss Bluff...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Trinity River at Liberty. * Until further notice. * At 7:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 28.1 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Saturday was 28.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.7 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Major lowland flooding begins as homes in several subdivisions above Liberty begin flooding. Extensive flooding over much of Liberty County can be expected with each incremental rise in the river. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 28.7 feet on 05/27/1969. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Trinity River Liberty 26.0 28.1 Sat 7 pm CDT 28.6 28.7 28.7

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Riverside, TX
City
Hardin, TX
City
Liberty, TX
City
Crockett, TX
County
Liberty County, TX
City
Goodrich, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Plain#Trinity River#Extreme Weather#Texas Flooding#Noaa Weather#Trinity Counties#Liberty Counties#Moderate Flooding#Extensive Flooding#Www Weather Gov#Motorists#Major Lowland Flooding#Texas Menard Creek#Severity#Polk#Target Area#Moss Bluff#Moderate Certainty#Livestock#San Jacinto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Liberty County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Northern Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Montgomery; Northern Liberty SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN FORT BEND SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY...NORTHWESTERN CHAMBERS...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY...EAST CENTRAL WALLER AND HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM CDT At 322 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms near Bush Intercontinental Airport, or near Greater Greenspoint, moving southeast at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pasadena, northeastern Sugar Land, Baytown, Deer Park, Stafford, South Houston, Bellaire, Humble, West University Place, Katy, Galena Park, Tomball, Jacinto City, Jersey Village, Dayton, Hunters Creek Village, Bunker Hill Village, Piney Point Village, Beach City and Cloverleaf.
Chambers County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chambers, Coastal Harris, Inland Harris, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chambers; Coastal Harris; Inland Harris; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; San Jacinto; Southern Liberty SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MONTGOMERY...SOUTHERN SAN JACINTO...NORTHWESTERN CHAMBERS...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY AND NORTHEASTERN HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM CDT At 243 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Woodloch, or near Conroe, moving east at 30 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Conroe, Humble, Tomball, Liberty, Cleveland, Dayton, Pinehurst, Kingwood, The Woodlands, Spring, Crosby, Mont Belvieu, Oak Ridge North, Panorama Village, Shenandoah, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest, Magnolia and Woodbranch.
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Austin; Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Southern Liberty; Waller; Wharton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR COLORADO...WHARTON...SOUTHERN AUSTIN...NORTHERN JACKSON...GALVESTON...FORT BEND...BRAZORIA WESTERN CHAMBERS...NORTHWESTERN MATAGORDA...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY SOUTHERN WALLER AND HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 425 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Beach City to near Sublime. Movement was south at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Pasadena, Pearland, League City, Sugar Land, Baytown, Missouri City, Galveston Island West End, Galveston Causeway, Texas City, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Rosenberg, Lake Jackson, Alvin, Angleton, Dickinson, Stafford, northern Bay City and South Houston.
Liberty County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Liberty, Polk, San Jacinto by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 18:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Liberty; Polk; San Jacinto A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SAN JACINTO...NORTHWESTERN LIBERTY AND SOUTHEASTERN POLK COUNTIES At 633 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Alabama-Coushatta Reservation, or 14 miles northwest of Thicket, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cleveland, Shepherd, Romayor, Tarkington Prairie, Segno and Rye. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Liberty County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 18:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Liberty A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN SAN JACINTO...NORTHWESTERN LIBERTY AND POLK COUNTIES At 606 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Goodrich, or 9 miles south of Livingston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cleveland, Livingston, Shepherd, Corrigan, Coldspring, Goodrich, North Cleveland, Seven Oaks, Lake Livingston State Park, Alabama-Coushatta Reservation, West Livingston, Leggett, Moscow, Tarkington Prairie, Segno, Romayor and Rye. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Liberty County, TXthevindicator.com

Storms move through county

Storms moved through Liberty County with a fury Tuesday evening and some reports of possible tornadoes surfaced in the Tarkington area. Crews from the Tarkington VFD work to clear a large tree that came down on this home located on CR 308. Photo by Justin Kelm.
Chambers County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Chambers, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 12:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chambers; Liberty Severe Thunderstorm Watch 142, previously in effect until 1 PM CDT this afternoon, is now in effect until 3 PM CDT this afternoon for the following areas In southeast Texas this watch includes 2 counties Chambers Liberty This includes the cities of Anahuac, Cleveland, Dayton, Liberty, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie.
Chambers County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Chambers, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 11:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chambers; Harris; Liberty; Montgomery; Polk; San Jacinto Severe Thunderstorm Watch 142 remains valid until 1 PM CDT this afternoon for the following areas In southeast Texas this watch includes 6 counties Chambers Harris Liberty Montgomery Polk San Jacinto This includes the cities of Anahuac, Cleveland, Coldspring, Conroe, Corrigan, Dayton, Houston, Liberty, Livingston, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Shepherd, Stowell, The Woodlands, and Winnie.