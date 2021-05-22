Flood Warning issued for Brazoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 20:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 900 AM CDT. Target Area: Brazoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River near Sweeny affecting Brazoria County. San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties. For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Tuesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the San Bernard River near Sweeny. * Until Tuesday evening. * At 7:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 9.3 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Saturday was 11.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.3 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Water begins spilling into the left floodplain. Water is over the mid level walkway at the Phillips Terminal near Sweeny. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.7 feet on 12/09/2018. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue San Bernard River Sweeny 7.0 9.3 Sat 7 pm CDT 10.3 8.8 6.3