Flood Warning issued for Brazoria, Fort Bend, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 20:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 900 AM CDT. Target Area: Brazoria; Fort Bend; Wharton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River near Sweeny affecting Brazoria County. San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties. For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Wednesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the San Bernard River near Boling. * Until Wednesday morning. * At 8:01 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 24.2 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:01 PM CDT Saturday was 24.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.2 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding continues with significant backwater flooding up Peach Creek and minor backwater flooding up West Bernard Creek in Wharton County. Backwater flooding up Snake Creek threatens low lying areas in the Tierra Grande subdivision. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 25.5 feet on 05/19/1994.