Hardin County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Liberty, Polk by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 19:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 02:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 215 AM CDT. Target Area: Hardin; Liberty; Polk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Menard Creek near Rye affecting Polk, Hardin and Liberty Counties. Trinity River at Riverside affecting Walker, San Jacinto, Polk and Trinity Counties. Trinity River at Liberty affecting Liberty County. Trinity River near Moss Bluff affecting Chambers and Liberty Counties. For the Trinity River...including Crockett, Riverside, Goodrich, Romayor, Liberty, Moss Bluff...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until just after midnight tonight The Flood Warning continues for the Menard Creek near Rye. * Until late tonight. * At 7:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 20.1 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Saturday was 20.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 14.7 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins as water escapes the main channel in the vicinity of the gage. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.1 feet on 01/20/1992.

alerts.weather.gov
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Houston, Polk, Trinity, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Angelina; Houston; Polk; Trinity; Tyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Diboll affecting Tyler, Houston, Angelina, Polk and Trinity Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Diboll. * Until further notice. * At 8:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.1 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.0 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding of boat ramps, paths, and trails. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground.
Chambers County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chambers, Coastal Harris, Inland Harris, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chambers; Coastal Harris; Inland Harris; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; San Jacinto; Southern Liberty SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MONTGOMERY...SOUTHERN SAN JACINTO...NORTHWESTERN CHAMBERS...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY AND NORTHEASTERN HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM CDT At 243 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Woodloch, or near Conroe, moving east at 30 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Conroe, Humble, Tomball, Liberty, Cleveland, Dayton, Pinehurst, Kingwood, The Woodlands, Spring, Crosby, Mont Belvieu, Oak Ridge North, Panorama Village, Shenandoah, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest, Magnolia and Woodbranch.
Liberty County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Northern Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Montgomery; Northern Liberty SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN FORT BEND SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY...NORTHWESTERN CHAMBERS...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY...EAST CENTRAL WALLER AND HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM CDT At 322 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms near Bush Intercontinental Airport, or near Greater Greenspoint, moving southeast at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pasadena, northeastern Sugar Land, Baytown, Deer Park, Stafford, South Houston, Bellaire, Humble, West University Place, Katy, Galena Park, Tomball, Jacinto City, Jersey Village, Dayton, Hunters Creek Village, Bunker Hill Village, Piney Point Village, Beach City and Cloverleaf.
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 22:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON SOUTHEASTERN TYLER...SOUTHWESTERN NEWTON...NORTHEASTERN HARDIN ORANGE AND SOUTHEASTERN JASPER COUNTIES UNTIL 445 AM CDT At 356 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Fred to near Beaumont. Movement was east at 10 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Beaumont, Orange, Nederland, Lumberton, Vidor, Bridge City, Silsbee, West Orange, Kirbyville, Deweyville, Evadale, Call, Fred, Mauriceville, Buna, Rose City, Pine Forest, Lakeview, Weiss Bluff and Gist.
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Austin; Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Southern Liberty; Waller; Wharton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR COLORADO...WHARTON...SOUTHERN AUSTIN...NORTHERN JACKSON...GALVESTON...FORT BEND...BRAZORIA WESTERN CHAMBERS...NORTHWESTERN MATAGORDA...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY SOUTHERN WALLER AND HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 425 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Beach City to near Sublime. Movement was south at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Pasadena, Pearland, League City, Sugar Land, Baytown, Missouri City, Galveston Island West End, Galveston Causeway, Texas City, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Rosenberg, Lake Jackson, Alvin, Angleton, Dickinson, Stafford, northern Bay City and South Houston.
Polk County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning by 930 AM CDT. Target Area: Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River at Riverside affecting Walker, San Jacinto, Polk and Trinity Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River near Moss Bluff affecting Chambers and Liberty Counties. For the Trinity River...including Crockett, Riverside, Romayor, Goodrich, Liberty, Moss Bluff...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Trinity River at Riverside. * Until Monday morning. * At 7:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 133.8 feet. * Flood stage is 133.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CDT Friday was 134.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday evening and continue falling to 132.4 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 134.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding continues with the boat ramp in the Deep River Plantation Subdivision in Walker County inundated. Backwater flooding up Thomas Lake in Walker County floods the boat ramp in the Green Rich Shores Subdivision in Walker County. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 133.7 feet on 03/10/2018. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Trinity River Riverside 133.5 133.8 Fri 7 pm CDT 133.7 133.5 133.1
Polk County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Livingston, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TRINITY...NORTHWESTERN SAN JACINTO AND POLK COUNTIES At 522 PM CDT, a line of severe thunderstorms situated along the Trinity and Polk Counties was moving east at 35 mph. There is some broad rotation along segments of the line that we are monitoring for possible tornado development. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Livingston, Onalaska, Corrigan, Point Blank, Seven Oaks, Alabama-Coushatta Reservation, West Livingston, Leggett and Moscow. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Polk County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Livingston, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TRINITY...NORTHWESTERN SAN JACINTO AND POLK COUNTIES At 522 PM CDT, a line of severe thunderstorms situated along the Trinity and Polk Counties was moving east at 35 mph. There is some broad rotation along segments of the line that we are monitoring for possible tornado development. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Livingston, Onalaska, Corrigan, Point Blank, Seven Oaks, Alabama-Coushatta Reservation, West Livingston, Leggett and Moscow. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 18:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hardin The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hardin County in southeastern Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 626 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles south of Alabama-Coushatta Reservation to 11 miles southwest of Votaw to near Plum Grove, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Silsbee, Kountze, Saratoga, Thicket, Wildwood, Batson, Caney Head, Votaw, Honey Island and Village Mills. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Liberty County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 18:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Liberty A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN SAN JACINTO...NORTHWESTERN LIBERTY AND POLK COUNTIES At 606 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Goodrich, or 9 miles south of Livingston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cleveland, Livingston, Shepherd, Corrigan, Coldspring, Goodrich, North Cleveland, Seven Oaks, Lake Livingston State Park, Alabama-Coushatta Reservation, West Livingston, Leggett, Moscow, Tarkington Prairie, Segno, Romayor and Rye. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Houston County, TXweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Houston, Polk, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 16:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Houston; Polk; Trinity The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Trinity County in southeastern Texas East central Houston County in southeastern Texas North central Polk County in southeastern Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 442 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles south of Kennard, or 14 miles west of Apple Springs, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Apple Springs around 520 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Centralia and Pennington. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hardin, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hardin; Tyler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN TYLER AND NORTH CENTRAL HARDIN COUNTIES UNTIL 830 AM CDT At 739 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northwest of Wildwood, moving southeast at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Warren, Wildwood, Village Mills, Honey Island, Ivanhoe and Hillister.
Houston County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Houston, Polk, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Houston; Polk; Trinity FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southeast Texas...including the following counties...Houston...Polk and Trinity. * Through Wednesday morning * Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are forecast. Isolated totals comparable to the highest totals in previous days, generally 5 to 7 inches, are again possible with the strongest storms. * Flooding is possible if locations that have seen heavy rainfall in the past day or two receive heavy rainfall again today. The most vulnerable locations will be low-lying roads, creeks/streams, and other poor-draining areas.
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 12:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler FLASH FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch for portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler will expire AT 1 PM CDT this afternoon. The Flood Watch is cancelled. Flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Hardin County, TXBeaumont Enterprise

Stormy weather expected to return this weekend

Tuesday night’s severe weather affected much of Southeast Texas as the system reportedly knocked down branches in Hamshire-Fannett among other places and knocked out power in parts of Hardin County, causing the cancellation of classes at Lumberton High School on Wednesday. While the moisture dissipated by early afternoon Wednesday and...
Polk County, TXclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Polk County, Texas

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. — Strong Storms with Heavy Rainfall Slowly Moving Across Polk County... At 645 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Goodrich, or near Livingston, moving northeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Rainfall rates as high as 3 inches per hour are also being estimated by radar in this storm. Locations impacted include... Livingston, Goodrich, Alabama-Coushatta Reservation and southeastern West Livingston.
Liberty County, TXthevindicator.com

Storms move through county

Storms moved through Liberty County with a fury Tuesday evening and some reports of possible tornadoes surfaced in the Tarkington area. Crews from the Tarkington VFD work to clear a large tree that came down on this home located on CR 308. Photo by Justin Kelm.
Houston County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Houston, Polk, Trinity, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Houston; Polk; Trinity; Walker SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR TRINITY...CENTRAL HOUSTON NORTHWESTERN POLK AND NORTHERN WALKER COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM CDT At 719 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking cluster of strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Grapeland to near Lovelady. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Crockett, Apple Springs, Groveton, Lovelady, Kennard, Weches, Pennington and Centralia. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Texas.