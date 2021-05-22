newsbreak-logo
Harris County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Harris, Liberty, Montgomery by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 20:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 830 AM CDT. Target Area: Harris; Liberty; Montgomery The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas East Fork San Jacinto near New Caney affecting Harris, Liberty and Montgomery Counties. For the East Fork San Jacinto River...including New Caney, Cleveland...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the East Fork San Jacinto near New Caney. * Until late Wednesday night. * At 8:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 61.6 feet. * Flood stage is 58.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Saturday was 62.9 feet. * Forecast...The river will fall to 61.5 feet and then begin rising late this evening. It will then rise again to 61.7 feet tomorrow morning. It will fall to 61.4 feet and then begin rising tomorrow evening. It will then rise again to 61.5 feet Monday morning. It will fall below flood stage Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 62.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding begins with secondary roads near the river inundated, including FM 1485 west of the river. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 62.1 feet on 01/06/2019.

Flood Advisory issued for Harris by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Harris The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Austin County in southeastern Texas East Central Colorado County in southeastern Texas Northern Fort Bend County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas Southern Waller County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Wharton County in southeastern Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 537 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sugar Land, northern Missouri City, northwestern Rosenberg, Stafford, Katy, Richmond, Wharton, Sealy, Brookshire, Eagle Lake, Pecan Grove, Mission Bend, southwestern Eldridge / West Oaks, Town West, Meadows Place, East Bernard, Wallis, Fulshear, Simonton and San Felipe.
Flood Advisory issued for Montgomery, Walker, Waller, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Montgomery; Walker; Waller; Washington The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Grimes County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas Southwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Walker County in southeastern Texas Northern Waller County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 209 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Northern Conroe, southeastern Huntsville, Hempstead, Willis, Panorama Village, New Waverly, Montgomery, Todd Mission, Lake Conroe Dam, Huntsville State Park, Dobbin, Dacus and Plantersville. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, San Jacinto, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Montgomery; San Jacinto; Walker SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN MONTGOMERY SOUTHWESTERN SAN JACINTO AND SOUTHEASTERN WALKER COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM CDT At 207 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of New Waverly, or 7 miles northwest of Willis, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Northern Conroe, Willis, Panorama Village, Cut And Shoot, New Waverly, Montgomery and Evergreen.
Special Weather Statement issued for Chambers, Coastal Harris, Inland Harris, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chambers; Coastal Harris; Inland Harris; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; San Jacinto; Southern Liberty SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MONTGOMERY...SOUTHERN SAN JACINTO...NORTHWESTERN CHAMBERS...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY AND NORTHEASTERN HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM CDT At 243 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Woodloch, or near Conroe, moving east at 30 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Conroe, Humble, Tomball, Liberty, Cleveland, Dayton, Pinehurst, Kingwood, The Woodlands, Spring, Crosby, Mont Belvieu, Oak Ridge North, Panorama Village, Shenandoah, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest, Magnolia and Woodbranch.
Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Austin; Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Southern Liberty; Waller; Wharton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR COLORADO...WHARTON...SOUTHERN AUSTIN...NORTHERN JACKSON...GALVESTON...FORT BEND...BRAZORIA WESTERN CHAMBERS...NORTHWESTERN MATAGORDA...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY SOUTHERN WALLER AND HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 425 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Beach City to near Sublime. Movement was south at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Pasadena, Pearland, League City, Sugar Land, Baytown, Missouri City, Galveston Island West End, Galveston Causeway, Texas City, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Rosenberg, Lake Jackson, Alvin, Angleton, Dickinson, Stafford, northern Bay City and South Houston.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 18:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Liberty The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Liberty County in southeastern Texas * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 617 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Cleveland, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Northeastern Liberty, Cleveland, Daisetta, Hardin, Plum Grove, Kenefick, Dayton Lakes and Moss Hill. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 18:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Liberty A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SAN JACINTO...NORTHWESTERN LIBERTY AND SOUTHEASTERN POLK COUNTIES At 633 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Alabama-Coushatta Reservation, or 14 miles northwest of Thicket, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cleveland, Shepherd, Romayor, Tarkington Prairie, Segno and Rye. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Wet week in store for the Houston region

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to drench the Houston-area every day this week, possibly dumping a combined 6 to 10 inches of rain throughout the region, according to the National Weather Service. Higher rainfalls amounts are possible in isolated areas. Multiple storm systems will move in from the southwestern...
Liberty County residents count blessings after tornado swept through

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) — ABC13 spoke with residents in Tarkington, a community located near Cleveland, Texas, after a storm caused damage to families’ homes and vehicles. Darren Wolf, a homeowner who had a tree land on his roof, says he was settling in from work when the tornado passed through on Tuesday.
Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Fort Bend, Inland Harris, Montgomery, Northern Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Austin; Fort Bend; Inland Harris; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; San Jacinto; Waller SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 521 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Panorama Village to near Sealy. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Conroe, northwestern Rosenberg, Humble, Katy, Tomball, Cleveland, Jersey Village, Sealy, Willis, Prairie View, Brookshire, Pinehurst, Spring Branch North, The Woodlands, Greater Greenspoint, Spring, Eldridge / West Oaks, Spring Branch West, Addicks Park Ten and Kingwood. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for southeastern Texas.
Storms move through county

Storms moved through Liberty County with a fury Tuesday evening and some reports of possible tornadoes surfaced in the Tarkington area. Crews from the Tarkington VFD work to clear a large tree that came down on this home located on CR 308. Photo by Justin Kelm.