Jackson County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Lavaca by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 20:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 830 AM CDT. Target Area: Jackson; Lavaca The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Navidad River at Morales affecting Lavaca and Jackson Counties. Navidad River at Strane Park affecting Jackson County. For the Navidad River...including Sublime, Speaks, Morales, Strane Park...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Tuesday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Navidad River at Morales. * Until Tuesday afternoon. * At 8:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 30.2 feet. * Flood stage is 29.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Saturday was 31.0 feet. * Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late tonight to 27.5 feet and then begin rising early Monday morning. It will then rise above flood stage Monday evening to 29.5 feet early Tuesday morning. It will fall below flood stage again early Tuesday morning to 11.4 feet and then begin rising Wednesday evening then rise again. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding occurs as water inundates County Road 283. Livestock could be cut off and should be removed from the flood plain. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 29.8 feet on 05/02/2007. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Navidad River Morales 29.0 30.2 Sat 8 pm CDT 27.6 28.9 20.2

alerts.weather.gov
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for De Witt, Lavaca by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: De Witt; Lavaca SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN DEWITT AND WEST CENTRAL LAVACA COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM CDT At 505 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hochheim, or near Yoakum, moving southeast at 10 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Yoakum, Shiner and Edgar.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caldwell, Fayette, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Lavaca by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Caldwell; Fayette; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Lavaca SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN CALDWELL...EASTERN GUADALUPE...GONZALES...FAYETTE AND NORTHWESTERN LAVACA COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 315 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Kingsbury to near Flatonia to near Fayetteville. Movement was southwest at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Seguin, Gonzales, Luling, La Grange, Schulenburg, Shiner, Flatonia, Moulton, Shelby, Waelder, Kingsbury, Staples, Fayetteville, Round Top, Fentress, Palmeto State Park, Muldoon, Cistern, Brownsboro and Carmine.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Brazoria, Colorado, Jackson, Matagorda, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Brazoria; Colorado; Jackson; Matagorda; Wharton The National Weather Service in League City has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Jackson County in south central Texas Southwestern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Colorado County in southeastern Texas Northern Matagorda County in southeastern Texas Southern Wharton County in southeastern Texas * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 103 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen across the area with localized totals of up to 8 to 11 inches. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bay City, El Campo, Edna, Sweeny, Ganado, Blessing, Markham, Van Vleck, Danevang, Midfield, Louise, Wadsworth, Cordele and Morales. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches per hour are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Jackson County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Jackson, Coastal Matagorda, Inland Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Wharton SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 740 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northeast of La Ward to near South Texas Nuclear Plant. Movement was north at around 15 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and funnel clouds will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Bay City, South Texas Nuclear Plant, Blessing, Markham, Wadsworth, Louise, Midfield and Danevang.
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Austin; Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Southern Liberty; Waller; Wharton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR COLORADO...WHARTON...SOUTHERN AUSTIN...NORTHERN JACKSON...GALVESTON...FORT BEND...BRAZORIA WESTERN CHAMBERS...NORTHWESTERN MATAGORDA...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY SOUTHERN WALLER AND HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 425 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Beach City to near Sublime. Movement was south at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Pasadena, Pearland, League City, Sugar Land, Baytown, Missouri City, Galveston Island West End, Galveston Causeway, Texas City, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Rosenberg, Lake Jackson, Alvin, Angleton, Dickinson, Stafford, northern Bay City and South Houston.
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Colorado, Inland Jackson, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-04-30 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Inland Jackson; Wharton SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 507 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wharton to 9 miles north of Edna. Movement was north at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include El Campo, Wharton, Sealy, Columbus, Eagle Lake, Cordele, Egypt, Sheridan, Altair, Nada, Morales, Garwood and Rock Island.
Atascosa County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Atascosa, Bexar, Comal, De Witt, Fayette, Gonzales, Guadalupe by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Atascosa; Bexar; Comal; De Witt; Fayette; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Karnes; Lavaca; Wilson FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of south central Texas, including the following areas, Atascosa, Bexar, Comal, De Witt, Fayette, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Karnes, Lavaca, and Wilson. * From 7 AM CDT this morning through Saturday evening * Rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches with isolated totals in excess of 6 inches will be possible. * The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding of creeks, streams, and low-water crossings.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Austin, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Austin; Brazoria Islands; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Fort Bend; Inland Brazoria; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands; Waller; Wharton FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in south central Texas, Coastal Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas, Austin, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Matagorda, Colorado, Fort Bend, Inland Brazoria, Inland Harris, Inland Matagorda, Matagorda Islands, Waller and Wharton. * Through Sunday morning * 1 To 4 inches of rain fell last night into this morning and additional showers and thunderstorms will be possible later tonight into Saturday. Some of the rain could be locally heavy.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Atascosa, Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Caldwell, Comal by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 01:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Atascosa; Bandera; Bastrop; Bexar; Blanco; Caldwell; Comal; De Witt; Fayette; Gillespie; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Hays; Karnes; Kendall; Kerr; Lavaca; Lee; Medina; Travis; Wilson FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south central Texas, including the following areas, Atascosa, Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Caldwell, Comal, De Witt, Fayette, Gillespie, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hays, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Lavaca, Lee, Medina, Travis, and Wilson. * Through this evening * Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 4 inches are expected with isolated higher amounts possible. * The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding of creeks, streams, and low-water crossings.
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Austin; Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands; Southern Liberty; Waller; Wharton FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in south central Texas, Coastal Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas, Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Galveston, Coastal Harris, Coastal Matagorda, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria, Inland Galveston, Inland Harris, Inland Matagorda, Matagorda Islands, Southern Liberty, Waller and Wharton. * From late Friday night through Sunday morning * Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move in from the north early Friday morning as a cold front moves slowly coastward. A widespread 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected, but training of heavier storms can produce localized areas of 4 to 8 inches of rainfall. An isolated spot or two of 10 inches or more by Friday evening may be possible. * Flooding of low-lying, poorly draining areas and other vulnerable locations such as easily-flooded streets are possible if they are impacted by storms with heavier rainfall rates and amounts. Multiple rounds of these storms would worsen the potential for flooding. Where rain rates are more manageable, previously dry conditions will help reduce concerns for flooding.