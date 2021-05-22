Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Lavaca by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 20:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 830 AM CDT. Target Area: Jackson; Lavaca The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Navidad River at Morales affecting Lavaca and Jackson Counties. Navidad River at Strane Park affecting Jackson County. For the Navidad River...including Sublime, Speaks, Morales, Strane Park...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Tuesday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Navidad River at Morales. * Until Tuesday afternoon. * At 8:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 30.2 feet. * Flood stage is 29.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Saturday was 31.0 feet. * Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late tonight to 27.5 feet and then begin rising early Monday morning. It will then rise above flood stage Monday evening to 29.5 feet early Tuesday morning. It will fall below flood stage again early Tuesday morning to 11.4 feet and then begin rising Wednesday evening then rise again. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding occurs as water inundates County Road 283. Livestock could be cut off and should be removed from the flood plain. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 29.8 feet on 05/02/2007. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Navidad River Morales 29.0 30.2 Sat 8 pm CDT 27.6 28.9 20.2