Auditions to take place on Wednesday, May 19th at Witter Field. Wisconsin Rapids, Wis – The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters announce the audition date to perform the National Anthem during the 2021 season. Each season, the Rafters bring in local singers, musicians, and musical groups to perform the National Anthem prior to each Rafters home game. This year, auditions will take place at Witter Field on Wednesday, May 19th from 4-6pm. Please enter through the front entrance to the ballpark, auditions will be held in the picnic area located down the 3rd baseline.