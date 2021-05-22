New face-mask rules put grocery workers back at center of debate

Over the last year, stores across the country issued new requirements stating that customers had to wear masks in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, the CDC announced on May 13 that they were updating their own mask guidelines, now saying that fully vaccinated individuals don't need to wear masks in most circumstances, both indoors and outdoors. While people still have to follow the rules and requirements for businesses that do have mask mandates in place, one major grocery store has already announced that they are following the CDC's new guidance. On May 14, Trader Joe's said that fully vaccinated people can now go into their stores without a mask.