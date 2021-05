Johnny Collier comes to the Lonesome Dove on the strip in Mandan, ND a few times a year. Earlier this year he won the Hollywood Music in Media award for country music. He was nominated for 3 categories in The Josie Music Awards these include album of the year, artist of the year, and song of the year. The date of The Josie Award Show is September 18, 2021. This is awesome to see him get nominated for those awards as he has been working hard to get to this point.