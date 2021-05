2020 was certainly a year of trials and tribulations, it was also a year of transformation – providing many opportunities for growth. At NetApp, we have continued to look for ways to focus on our growth, whilst finding new ways of strengthening our company. As part of that growth, we have looked at ways of creating a “next normal” that would meet employees where they are, provide flexibility and create a space where we could continue to collaborate once it is safe to return to the office. With that, we are excited to share that we are relocating NetApp’s global headquarters site to a new, eight-story building in San Jose, CA, that is more optimized for our future needs.