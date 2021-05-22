newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Bündesliga Matchday 34 Preview | Däs Bündesliga Show (Ep.43)

By Soccer Gambling Podcast
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final Bündesliga Show of the 2020/21 season, which saw Bayern Munich cruise to another title. However, the relegation race has come down to the final day, with automatic survival available to only one of Koln, Werder Bremen or A.Bielefeld. Billi looks to finish the season strong by landing his 4-straight Bündesliga lock.

www.sportsgamblingpodcast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The League#Werder Bremen#B Ndesliga Matchday#Koln#Twitter Sgpsoccer#British#Apple#S B Ndesliga Show#Bundesliga Picks#Podcasts#Bayern Munich Cruise#Solid Analysis#Race#Home#Statistical Data#Knowhow#Ep 43
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Bundesliga
News Break
Soccer
News Break
F.C. Bayern Munich
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Ranked! The best goalkeepers in the world right now

What attributes do the best goalkeepers in the world have? The role of goalie ain't what is used to be, with No.1s required to start moves as well as provide the last line of defence in the modern game. It's often said that having a reliable man between the sticks...
Soccersportsgamblingpodcast.com

DFB Pokal Final Preview + La Liga Update | Däs Bündesliga Show (Ep. 41)

Full preview on Thursday’s DFB Pokal as Dortmund take on Leipzig, closing out with a lock on the game. Billi also looks at the La Liga title race, which is set to go to wire. Home of 'The EPL Show', 'The Champions League Show', 'Däs Bündesliga Show' and various other soccer gambling podcasts, all hosted by our long-term resident soccer-expert, Billi Bhatti. You can Billi on Twitter @SGPSoccer. After adding soccer to our catalog of podcasts back in 2014 - covering the 2014 World Cup - demand quickly increased based on the consistent profits and solid analysis delivered by shows, resulting in the addition of 'The Champions League Show', shortly followed by 'The EPL Show', and most recently, the 'Däs Bündesliga Show'. Each show consists of the proven format, where each and every game is expertly analyzed using trends and statistical data, while also factoring the gut-handicapping acumen of our resident British Soccer expert, who has accumulated 20+ years of soccer betting knowhow, which has aided delivering 6+ years of consistent tracked soccer profits to the Sports Gambling Podcast Network. SUBSCRIBE ON APPLE | SPOTIFY.
Premier Leaguesportsgamblingpodcast.com

EPL Quick Picks Show + Matchday 36 | Bout That Action (Ep.48)

Kyle and Mark recap their Matchday 35 picks from last week, which left them both in the green. Next, the guys give out their best bets for Matchday 36 of the English Premier League, which is headlined by a matchup between Leicester City and Chelsea. Kyle Whatnall (@kylewhatnall) and Mark...
UEFAonefootball.com

PREVIEW | LaLiga Matchday 37

As is normally the case with LaLiga, all of this weekend’s matches (the penultimate matchday of the season) will be played on the same day at the same time (Sunday, 17:30 GMT). This means that the drama at the top and bottom of the table will be decided in real...
NBAsportsgamblingpodcast.com

NBA Wednesday Daily Picks + Top Closing Lineups | NBA Gambling Podcast (Ep. 176)

NBA Gambling Podcast Episode 176 – May 12th, 2021. The NBA Gambling Podcast drops an absolute fire podcast. Zach Broner and Munaf Manji recap the Tuesday night’s action. In addition, the guys breakdown the Wednesday schedule with some key playoff implication matchups. Furthermore, Zach and Munaf discuss the top five closing lineups for the current playoff bound teams. Do the guys agree on their lists or are significant differences?
NBAsportsgamblingpodcast.com

NBA Western Conference Playoffs Preview + Picks | NBA Gambling Podcast (Ep. 180)

NBA Playoffs Western Conference Playoffs Preview – May 19th, 2021. The NBA Gambling Podcast breakdown the Western Conference playoffs. Zach Broner and Munaf Manji welcome back Scott Reichel on this episode. The guys breakdown the matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trailblazers. Zach, Munaf, and Scott discuss the key matchups in each series and players to look out for. In addition, the guys give their player props and series predictions.
UFCsportsgamblingpodcast.com

UFC Vegas 27 Picks (Loose Chunky) | MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.39)

UFC Vegas 27 Picks (Loose Chunky) | MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.39) Your favorite mediocre boys (Daniel Vreeland & Jeff Fox) are back in your earholes, #degens! The UFC has a sneaky-good card this Saturday – UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt, which the boys found very hard to handicap. Plenty of good matchups and, most importantly, #chunkyguys! Let Gumby and Jeck lead you to a winning weekend!
Golfsportsgamblingpodcast.com

The PGA Championship Preview | Golf Gambling Podcast (Ep. 56)

In this episode of the Golf Gambling Podcast on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network, Boston Capper (@boston_capper) and Steve Schirmer dive head first into everything PGA Championship. Steve first goes over all there is to know about the Ocean Course at Kiawah. He also breaks down of what the 7,876 scorecard yardage really means for the tournament. They also discuss paspalum grass and other golf courses seen on the PGA Tour and European Tour that feature it.
NFLsportsgamblingpodcast.com

Eagles Schedule Predictions | Diehard Eagles (Ep. 26)

Eagles Schedule Predictions | Diehard Eagles Podcast. On the latest Diehard Eagles podcast the guys react to the release of the Eagles 2021 schedule and go through game by game making their win and loss predictions. In addition to the Eagles schedule predictions the guys react to the latest Nick Sirianni press conference, the fact that Zeke is now on Cameo and their excitement surrounding the Eagles game in Las Vegas.
Soccermanagingmadrid.com

Preview Bits: Villarreal CF (Away)

Starting with this piece, I’ll try a shorter style of tactical previews with just 4-5 points about the opposition team and their matchup with Real Madrid. Any feedback is welcome!. Who will Villarreal rest in their starting XI?. Predicting Villarreal’s starting XI for this game will be a tough task...
NFLsportsgamblingpodcast.com

Underdog Fantasy Football Best Ball Draft (Ep. 1008)

In their ongoing effort to be prepared for NFL Sundays the guys (@GamblingPodcast) crank out another Underdog Fantasy football best ball draft. The guys take a more aggressive approach at QB going with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen respectively. No surprise Sean (@SeanTGreen) loads up on a ton of Philadelphia Eagles and makes a case for Chuba Hubbard being a steal in best ball. Plus Kramer (@KramerCentric) avoids drafting any New York Giants and once again ends up with some exposure to Ronald Jones.
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

UEFA Champions League final preview: 3 things you need to know

The all-English Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea is loaded with storylines. Here’s what you need to know. Manchester City will take on Chelsea on Saturday with the UEFA Champions League trophy on the line, the third all-English final in the tournament’s history, in what is considered the biggest game on the soccer club calendar.
Premier LeaguePosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool Handed Florian Neuhaus Transfer Boost

Liverpool have been dealing with Georginio Wijnaldum's transfer situation for over a year now. The Dutch midfielder was initially strongly linked with a move to play with his national team coach, Ronald Koeman, at Spanish side FC Barcelona. Since then, Barcelona's interest has cooled and Wijnaldum has received interest from all over Europe.
UEFAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Soccer on TV: UEFA Europa League and Liga MX playoff finals highlight this week's big games

Tuesday, 6:15 p.m. (beIN Sports, beIN Sports Español) The last round of group-stage games in the Copa Libertadores kicks off with a clash of titans from Argentina and Brazil. River Plate (9 points), of Buenos Aires, would finish first in the group with a win or tie. Fluminense (8 points), of Rio de Janeiro, would jump over River with a win but not a tie.
UEFAInternet Soccer

The Europa League takes the spotlight

Tuesday’s soccer news starts with UEFA’s other competition. The 2020-21 Europa League concludes on Wednesday (3pm ET – CBS Sports Network) with Villarreal vs Manchester United in Gdansk. As always with the Europa League, it’s hard to figure out exactly what it means to the teams that find themselves in the final. Manchester United already has a Champions League spot due to finishing 2nd in the Premier League. Villarreal finished 7th in La Liga, taking Spain’s only Europa Conference League playoff spot. Should they win the Europa League, that would get an upgrade to the Champions League group stage.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Europa League: Ranking Africa's greatest winners

Goal remember six of the continent's outstanding winners of Europe's secondary club competition. Partey may have fallen short in the 2016 Champions League final as Atletico Madrid were defeated by fierce city rivals Real, but he did still achieve European success with the Rojiblancos. In 2018, the Ghana powerhouse was...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Bayern Munich Frauen one match away from Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich Frauen can claim the 2020/21 Frauen-Bundesliga title with a victory or draw against Eintracht Frankfurt on the final matchday. Bayern defeated Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 on Sunday to remain in first place in the German top-flight which sets them up for what could be their first league title since the 2015/16 season.
Soccertowardsdatascience.com

Analysing La Liga 2020/21 with Plotly

Depicting La Liga race with an animated line chart and statistics with a Plotly dashboard. “Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles.”. As an avid FC Barcelona fan, I can’t help but agree with the above statement by Sir Alex Ferguson (former Manchester United manager), especially in the context of current club football. FC Barcelona once completely dominated the domestic league and European football in their golden era. However, the club has not reached the UEFA Champions League final since the 2015/16 season. After losing the La Liga title to their arch-rival, Real Madrid last season, Barcelona also got kicked out of the title race on the penultimate matchday of this season after losing to Celta Vigo. Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, clinched their 11th La Liga title inspired by their lead scorer, Luis Suarez, who moved from Barcelona to Atletico last summer.