Over the past two decades, Lori Howe has gone from being a University of Wyoming undergraduate student to one of the university’s most accomplished teachers. Howe, now a visiting assistant professor in UW’s Honors College, is one of two recipients of the 2021 John P. Ellbogen Meritorious Classroom Teaching Award, established in 1977 by businessman John P. “Jack” Ellbogen, to “foster, encourage and reward excellence in classroom teaching at UW.” The other Ellbogen winner is Eva Ferre-Pikal, an associate professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering.