MCKINNEY, Texas — In stark contrast to recent weeks back in his homeland Japan, the return of Hideki Matsuyama to the PGA TOUR happened when no one was looking. In preparation for the AT&T Byron Nelson, the Masters champion first played nine quiet holes Monday morning. He then spent two hours practicing on Tuesday, set up on a lonely lobe of a putting green in low temperatures and an eerie mist with his caddie. It wasn’t all quiet though, as he was interrupted now and again by other players with their messages of congratulations and goodwill.