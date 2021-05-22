Verstappen tops 3rd practice for Monaco GP before qualifying

No one was more surprised about a recent Formula 1 track limits violation at the Portuguese Grand Prix than the offender himself, Max Verstappen. Verstappen, who finished third in Portugal, hit the pits late for fresh tires and a shot at the fastest lap of the race and the bonus point that goes with it. Timing and scoring showed that he indeed turned the fastest lap. The stewards, however, said otherwise, pointing out that Verstappen exceeded track limits in Turn 14.