newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Two shot dead, eight injured after shooting in downtown Minneapolis

Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Reuters) - Two men were shot dead and eight others were wounded in downtown Minneapolis, police said early on Saturday.

"Of the 10 victims, all are adults, five male and five female. Two deceased are male and one in critical is male", Minneapolis Police said on Twitter https://bit.ly/3hMfib2.

"Order fully restored to the scene and surrounding areas", the statement said, adding that seven injured people were treated in local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of N. 1st Ave., according to the police.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)

Reuters

Reuters

127K+
Followers
147K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Minneapolis Police#Downtown Minneapolis#Two Shot#N 1st Ave#Men#Bengaluru#Hospitals#Adults#Editing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Minneapolis, MNfox9.com

2 hospitalized after shooting near East Phillips Park in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Two people were shot in a confrontation near East Phillips Park in Minneapolis Monday morning. Shortly after 8 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of East 24th Street and 18th Avenue South where two people had reportedly gotten into a confrontation, pulled guns and began shooting at each other, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Authorities ID driver killed after crashing in Minneapolis with tire missing

Authorities on Monday released the identity of the woman who crashed and died in north Minneapolis after losing a front tire, causing her vehicle to flip. Nicole M. Rindahl, 35, of Minneapolis, suffered fatal injuries last shortly before sunrise last Tuesday, when she left eastbound N. Glenwood Avenue near Xerxes Avenue in her car and was pinned beneath her overturned car, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Mother of 3 identified as driver who died after car lost tire, crashed in Minneapolis

Authorities on Monday released the identity of the woman who crashed and died in north Minneapolis after losing a front tire, causing her vehicle to flip. Nicole M. Rindahl, 35, of Minneapolis, suffered fatal injuries last shortly before sunrise last Tuesday, when she left eastbound N. Glenwood Avenue near Xerxes Avenue in her car and was pinned beneath her overturned car, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
Minneapolis, MNKRDO

Girl in ‘very critical condition’ after being shot at birthday party

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police are investigating after a child was shot in the head during a birthday party in Minneapolis’s Jordan neighborhood Saturday night. It happened at about 8:30 p.m. on the 2200 block of Ilion Avenue. Police believe a four-door red Ford was driving in an alleyway when someone inside shot at a house.
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

South Minneapolis woman found with multiple gunshot wounds

A suspect fled in what appeared to be a domestic incident, police said. A Minneapolis woman sustained noncritical wounds after being shot multiple times late Saturday afternoon in south Minneapolis. Police responded to a report of a shooting about 5:15 p.m. in the 5700 block of 34th Avenue S. They...
Brooklyn Center, MNThe Hill

Ex-officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright to face trial in December

A Minneapolis judge ruled on Monday that the trial of the former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright can proceed. Hennepin County Judge Regina M. Chu said during a virtual omnibus hearing that she identified probable cause to uphold the charges against Kim Potter, who was captured on body camera footage last month shooting Wright during a traffic stop, The Washington Post reported on Monday.
Minneapolis, MNfox9.com

'We gotta do better, Minneapolis': Shooting victim's grandmother gives impassioned plea

Grandmother calls out Minneapolis community for lack of outrage after shootings involving children. The grandmother of a 10-year-old shooting victim called out her community in an impassioned speech Monday afternoon during a news conference where city leaders unveiled a community policing plan. In her speech, she said the recent violence was unacceptable and questioned why there was no outrage about the shootings.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Thousands of pigs killed in fire at Minnesota farm

A fire at a pig farm in southern Minnesota on Sunday night destroyed two buildings and killed approximately 12,000 pigs. According to Waseca Fire Chief Jason Forshee, the fire was reported at Woodville Pork near Waseca around 10:30 p.m., with firefighters finding one farm building completely engulfed in flames. An...
Brooklyn Center, MNPosted by
KROC News

Trial Date Set for Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ A December trial date has been set for a former suburban Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree manslaughter in Daunte Wright's death. Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter is scheduled to stand trial Dec. 6, barring any future scheduling conflicts. The date was set during a Monday...