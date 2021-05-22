newsbreak-logo
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: 5-month-old abducted in Greensboro

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Amber Alert for 5-month-old Nora Starr Grant was canceled after the child was found. An earlier version of this story is below. The Greensboro Police Department is searching for a missing 5-month-old child. Nora Starr Grant is about 2 foot 5 and weighs 28 pounds....

