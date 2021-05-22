The Hollywood ‘Mafia princess’ was Robert Durst’s best friend. Did loyalty lead to murder?
LOS ANGELES — Their fateful friendship began more than half a century ago with a chance glimpse at a campus pool party. It was the late 1960s at UCLA, and Robert Durst — the eccentric heir of a New York real estate fortune — spotted a student with jet-black hair. Very pretty, he thought, as he walked up to introduce himself to Susan Berman, the spirited daughter of a Las Vegas mob boss.www.northwestgeorgianews.com