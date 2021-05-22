newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

What does the UCP do now that its favourite researcher says she never thought Canadian environmental groups were being used by U.S. interests?

By David Climenhaga
Alberta Politics
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is the United Conservative Party’s position, pray, about Vancouver blogger Vivian Krause’s bombshell assertion she always understood the environmental conspiracy to landlock Alberta’s oilsands she promoted so energetically had nothing to do with the U.S. oil industry advancing its interests at Canada’s expense?. Wherever it came from, the notion...

albertapolitics.ca
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Kenney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucp#The Canadian Press#Environmental Groups#Support Groups#Discussion Groups#Ucp#American#Wild Rose Country#Anti Alberta#The Edmonton Journal#Toronto Star#Global News#Ctv#The National Observer#The Globe And Mail#University Of Calgary#United Conservative Party#U S Interests#Canadian Energy#Commercial Oil Interests
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Canada
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Public HealthVermilion Standard

Alberta's COVID rate is the highest in Canada. How did the third wave get so bad here?

Over the past several months, political and public health leaders repeatedly characterized the third wave of COVID-19 as a race between variants and the vaccine. In Alberta, where per-capita rates of infection are higher than anywhere else in North America, the outcome has been clear for weeks: the more-contagious variants were victorious — and the race was never even particularly close.
Politicssteynonline.com

When the Base Doesn't Know Its Place

A couple of weeks back on Fox News I did a little round-up of the state Easter crackdown across Christendom:. The above was such a hit with viewers that we invited Calgary pastor Artur Pawloski onto the following night's show to give his own account of the pitiful constabulary's shameful invasion of his church:
Public HealthAlberta Politics

Jason Kenney tells a whopper, Kaycee Madu recants and apologizes: situation normal in Alberta

The Internet let out a collective gasp yesterday afternoon when Alberta Premier Jason Kenney was caught telling an obvious whopper. Well, perhaps not the whole Internet, but that portion fascinated by political affairs in Canada’s westernmost Prairie province, tuning in to discover why Mr. Kenney had insisted once again on being part of Chief Medical Officer of Health Deena Hinshaw’s daily COVID-19 briefing.
IndustryAlberta Politics

Judge gives green light to ‘anti-Alberta energy campaigns’ inquiry – a ruling the UCP may come to regret

At the end of a terrible week, there was a smidgen of solace for Jason Kenney and his United Conservative Party. Yesterday, Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Karen Horner rejected Ecojustice Canada Society’s arguments the Kenney Government’s so-called “Public Inquiry into Anti-Alberta Energy Campaigns” was just a politicized attempt to intimidate environmental groups and gave the inquiry the nod to continue.
PoliticsAlberta Politics

Foundering public inquiry gets another two months to find evidence; UCP gets even more time to figure out what to do with it

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has announced his government’s foundering “public inquiry” into the supposed conspiracy by American interests to bankroll environmental charities to help landlock Alberta’s fossil fuel resources will get another two months to come up with some evidence. After that, the government will give itself an additional three...
Politicsstettlerindependent.com

Alberta revives ‘turn-off-taps’ resources bill that sparked legal row with B.C.

Alberta is reviving its so-called turn-off-the taps legislation, but with a few changes. Environment Minister Jason Nixon says a proposed bill with revisions would be retroactive to May 1, when the previous act expired following a two-year sunset clause. The original legislation was crafted by Alberta’s former NDP government and...
PoliticsSmirs Interior News

Bill to align Canada’s laws with UN Indigenous declaration passes 3rd reading

A federal bill to harmonize Canada’s laws with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples has passed third reading in the House of Commons. The Conservatives, who have raised concerns the legislation would give Indigenous people a “veto” over natural resource projects, voted against the bill along with Independent MP Derek Sloan, a former Tory.
Politicsmountainviewtoday.ca

'We did not unite around blind loyalty to one man':Kenney faces internal call to quit

EDMONTON — Simmering internal discontent within Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s United Conservative caucus has now boiled over into an open challenge to his leadership. Senior backbench member Todd Loewen, in a letter posted on Facebook in the pre-dawn hours Thursday, called on Kenney to resign, saying he no longer has confidence in his leadership.
Politicsrebelnews.com

UCP caucus chair Todd Loewen steps down, calls on Premier Kenney to resign

United Conservative Party caucus chair Todd Loewen has stepped down from his position, while also calling for Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to resign. In a message posted to his official Facebook page, the MLA representing the Central Peace—Notley riding said he no longer had confidence in Premier Kenney to steer the province in the right direction.
Politicsmountainviewtoday.ca

CP NewsAlert: Two Alberta United Conservatives removed from government caucus

EDMONTON — Premier Jason Kenney’s United Conservative caucus has voted to turf out two of their own for challenging the leader. Backbencher Todd Loewen was ejected after publicly announcing earlier in the day the party is adrift and out of touch under Kenney and that the premier must quit before things spiral further.
Public Healthmountainviewtoday.ca

Emergency debate on Alberta COVID crisis was pure politics: Cooper

St. Albert - There was plenty of finger-pointing in an emergency federal debate held last week on the COVID-19 situation in Alberta, and St. Albert-Edmonton MP Michael Cooper is naming Canada's Prime Minister as the top person to blame. “Canada is in the middle of a third wave. And the...
Healthchatnewstoday.ca

Premier Jason Kenney urging Albertans to get vaccinated

Medicine Hat, AB–Premier Jason Kenney says vaccines are our ticket out of this pandemic. Speaking to Albertans Tuesday afternoon, Kenney urged Albertans to book their vaccine appointment as soon as possible. “We are in the home stretch now, more vaccines are arriving everyday and we are getting closer to widespread immunity.”
Politicsmountainviewtoday.ca

Notley states UCP upheaval raises concerns

The leader of Alberta's official opposition does not see a disgruntled UCP MLA's comments asking Premier Jason Kenney to resign as an opportunity for her party, but instead said it raises issues of governance through a pandemic and difficult times in the province. “Albertans need their government focusing on their...