There Once Was a Little Boy Who Had a Bad Temper

I was recently faced with a dilemma. My 7-year-old daughter ran to me crying, exclaiming her friend “spit in her face.” I probably had the same expression on my face that most of you have while reading those words. I was appalled and disgusted. I was angry and hurt. More importantly, I was confused, because both my child and the other little girl are normally friends with each other. Some moms surrounding me at that moment were quick to toss out the term “mean-girl” in reference to the other girl, but had no words on what to do next. Truthfully, who would? You can tell yourself how you would handle it, how you may just walk up to the other little girl and demand an apology or confront the parents and scream for an explanation of how and why their daughter would do such a thing. In truth, I was dumbfounded. Another girl, who was a bystander, contested the same story. So I believed the event took place, but I was more curious as to what led to such an ugly confrontation.