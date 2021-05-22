Here's the Average IRA and 401(k) Balance: How Does Yours Compare?
You're probably aware that saving for retirement is crucial, and if you didn't know that, here's a gentle but necessary wake-up call. Social Security will only replace about 40% of your pre-retirement income if you're an average earner, and most seniors need roughly twice that amount to maintain a comfortable lifestyle. If you want to avoid money problems during retirement, then saving independently is your ticket to it.madison.com