With May just a few days away, the Colorado Rockies finally got a win on the road, and they did it at the expense of one of the biggest arms in the Giants organization. Rookie Gregory Santos gave up two homers in three pitches in the top of the 10th and the Giants couldn't crawl back, losing 7-5 to the Rockies. Colorado had been 0-7 on the road this year, including 0-4 at Oracle Park.