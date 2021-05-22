newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

After Months Of A Racing Heart And Burning Feet, A COVID Long-Hauler Gets A Diagnosis

kazu.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the months after she first got sick with COVID-19 in March 2020, Jennifer Minhas developed a cluster of mysterious symptoms. "I had profound fatigue," she says, along with brain fog, headaches and a rapid heartbeat, especially when she changed positions from lying down to standing up. "Just standing up...

www.kazu.org
View All 13 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Covid#Burning Hands#Amgen#Brain Damage#Heart Rate#Chronic Fatigue Syndrome#Covid Long Hauler#Johns Hopkins Medicine#Uc San Diego#Stanford University#Johns Hopkins Post Acute#University Of California#Nih#Jacc#Diagnosis Pots#Breathing#Pots Like Symptoms#Brain Fog Benefit#Mysterious Symptoms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Heart Disease
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
IndustryPetoskey News-Review

COVID-19 'long haulers' could experience symptoms for weeks or months

Although most people who become infected with the COVID-19 virus recover from their symptoms within one to two weeks, there are people who can continue to experience symptoms for months after onset. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention website —https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/long-term-effects.htm l— post-COVID conditions are a large range...
Public HealthEssence

Are You a COVID ‘Long-Hauler’? What To Know

While some seem to have recovered, others are still dealing with symptoms months after being diagnosed. What to know about “Long COVID” and how to get support. The public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been profound—and it isn’t over yet. Some patients diagnosed with COVID-19 experience physical and cognitive symptoms, some for the first time, many months after they were first infected, a condition commonly referred to as “Long COVID.” Symptoms range from mild to severe, with some people unable to work or being repeatedly hospitalized. While COVID-19 vaccines were developed at record speed, doctors are finding solutions for “long-haulers” to be a little more complicated. “We are still being humbled by COVID,” says Daniel B. Fagbuyi, M.D., a former Obama administration biodefense and public health appointee and an ER physician. “We don’t know everything yet. We’re still learning.”
New York City, NYthebulletinweekly.com

'We know this is real': New clinics aid virus 'long-haulers'

NEW YORK (AP)—COVID-19 came early for Catherine Busa, and it never really left. The 54-year-old New York City school secretary didn't have any underlying health problems when she caught the coronavirus in March, and she recovered at her Queens home. But some symptoms lingered: fatigue she never experienced during years...
Utah StateKSLTV

Utah Teen Suffering From Long-Haul COVID-19 Months After Infection

HERRIMAN, Utah — A 15-year-old Utah girl hit hard by COVID-19 has struggled with long-term side effects months after her diagnosis. Alicia Rich couldn’t wait to get home Tuesday night to tell her mother about a big soccer match, only, she didn’t play. Her doctors said they wanted to study...
IndustryUnion Leader

Letter: COVID 'long haulers' will need continuing support

COVID ‘long haulers’ will need continuing support. To the Editor: Well over a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, there is finally a light emerging at the end of the tunnel. In the United States, more than one third of the population is now fully vaccinated (as of 5/12), and overall hospitalization and mortality rates are declining. While caution is still needed, this is encouraging news.
Rochester, MNFox News

Coronavirus long haulers often face fatigue, neurologic symptoms months later: study

Some young, otherwise healthy patients who experienced mild coronavirus reported experiencing fatigue, respiratory issues and neurologic symptoms months after recovering from the illness, according to a new study. While imaging studies appeared normal, patients reported "debilitating symptoms," building on the complexities of post-COVID-19 syndrome . Results were published in Mayo...
Public HealthSeattle Times

Scientific developments: Polio and COVID-19 ‘long haulers’

Thank you for the “My Take” essay “My polio generation knows the relief, duty of being a strong link in a vaccination chain” [May 15, Opinion]:. Comparisons are being made between the polio epidemic and the COVID-19 crisis. We are aware of the “long haul” syndrome that haunts some COVID patients. Those who contracted polio were also troubled by the lifelong changes in their bodies. Beyond the obvious patients who used crutches or other help all their lives, some were haunted by lifelong health conditions.
Weight LossWebMD

After 14 Years of Digestive Pain, I Finally Got a Diagnosis

My first onset of symptoms is an experience that I will never forget. It was 1993, and I had just missed another day of school because my “stomach hurt.” My mom and I had just returned home from an appointment with a pediatrician who did not have any answers for my pain.
Chicago, ILNewswise

‘Brain fog’ persists among COVID-19 long-haulers

Newswise — CHICAGO — As people with long-haul COVID-19 continue to recover from their illness, neurocognitive symptoms may persist or even worsen over time, as reported in new findings from researchers at DePaul University. Psychologist Leonard A. Jason led the study comparing those with long-haul COVID-19 with patients who have myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS).
Public HealthTurnto10.com

Long COVID patient: 'You definitely can get COVID at 23'

A long COVID patient says "you definitely can get COVID at 23." Twenty-three-year old Gabby Neel, of Johnson, first contracted COVID-19 on Dec. 7. "I was the first one to show symptoms," said Neel. Then, her dad, her mom, and husband Matt contracted the virus. They recovered, she did not.
Public HealthPosted by
The Conversation UK

Does COVID really affect your heart?

Reading a recent article with the headline Setting the Record straight: there is no “COVID heart” teleported me back to 2020. It wasn’t a comfortable trip. In January 2020, I had a bit of a chat about a virus in Wuhan with my local director of public health. By late February, I was spending hours each night doomscrolling Twitter, seeing the disaster in northern Italy unfold.
Minoritiesdoctorslounge.com

‘Race Correction’ May Lead to Underdiagnosis of Lung Disease

TUESDAY, May 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Removing race correction from the interpretation of pulmonary function tests results in higher prevalence and severity of lung disease among Black individuals, according to a study presented at the American Thoracic Society 2021 International Conference, held virtually from May 14 to 19. Alexander...
Medical & Biotechatlanticcitynews.net

COVID-19 triggering recurrent blood clots in arms: Study

New Jersey [US], May 15 (ANI): A team of researchers at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School reported the first instance of COVID-19 triggering a rare recurrence of potentially serious blood clots in people's arms. The discovery, published in the journal Viruses, improves the understanding of how inflammation caused by...
Rochester, MNKIMT

Mayo Clinic study shows the long-term impacts of a COVID-19 diagnosis

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Brain fog, headaches, and respiratory issues are some of the long-term effects of a COVID-19 diagnosis. That’s according to a new study from Mayo Clinic. The COVID-19 Activity Rehabilitation Program, or CARP, helps patients experiencing symptoms. The study followed the first 100 program participants. Mayo Clinic says...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

She was one of the nation's first 'COVID Long Haulers.' Now, after a second case of COVID, she's better.

In 2020 Katie Haynes got used to living way out ahead of medical science — to being an outlier, a possible indicator of things to come for people who followed. It was awful. Early that March, Haynes was among the first Americans to get COVID. She was a healthy 28-year-old who had to be hospitalized. Months later, as many of her symptoms refused to clear up, she found herself one of the earliest COVID long-haulers.