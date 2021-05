DARKE COUNTY — The Blue Angels 4- H club held its Zoom meeting April 26, 2021. Club President Rayleigh Richards welcomed all members. Pledges were said. Roll call was taken by Secretary Ella Williams. Devotions were given by Hayleigh Spires, who said, “make life better by making changes if you are not happy.” Secretary’s report was read and approved first by Blake Addis and seconded by Alivia Addis. Treasurer’s report was given by Alivia Addis, motioned by Daniel Williams and seconded by Blake Addis.