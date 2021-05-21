Computational thinking spans subjects, grade levels

We urge you to support the Advanced Thinking for All Students Bill currently in the Minnesota Legislature, for which the original SF 1700 (Housely, Chief Author) has just been completed and the clone of which (Eken, Chief Author) started the week of May 3. We would be honored, surely, at least as much as last year we need in the decisive year for our country to encourage lawmakers to fund creative and critical thinking and other advanced learning at higher levels. We believe that our students will not only learn more actively and more thoughtfully involved in their learning. Programs for our gifted learners as well as our general classroom learners also helped by the bill will not only cost us, but we will get back plus dividends for what we have expended because the students will be better able to join our workforce and the decision making as they vote.