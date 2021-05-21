Computational thinking spans subjects, grade levels

PES fourth grade S.T.E.A.M. students take a “byte” at computers. Fourth grade students in Mr. Danny Littles’ STEAM class got the opportunity to take apart and refurbish an old, non-working Dell computer as a class project this year. The students found “mushroomed” capacitors on the motherboard and were able to deduce the board needed repaired or replace. The students stripped the case, installed a new motherboard, replaced the CPU, added new RAM memory sticks, installed a larger fan cooling system in the case, erased and reformatted the hard drive, and installed a new operating system. “Never underestimate these kids,” says Littles, S.T.E.A.M. instructor. “They have untapped potential, just give them a little help and guidance and they can do amazing things.” Mr. Danny hopes to expand next year and let the students refurbish more computers. “I would like for every student to be able to refurbish a computer for their very own. I feel it would give each student personal pride in their accomplishment plus a useful computer they could use at home.” Mr. Danny will have a drawing on May 26 at Parsons Elementary School Awards Day and one lucky fourth grade student will be taking the newly refurbished computer home with them.