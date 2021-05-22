newsbreak-logo
THE IDLE AMERICAN: As the world churns

By DON NEWBURY
Weatherford Democrat
 4 days ago

As a 4-year-old when World War II began in 1941, my understanding of the enormity of it all escaped me. I was busy perusing comic books at the time, intrigued by Superman jumping tall buildings in a single bound. It was his “bounding,” I’m thinking, that caused my lingering gazes...

World War II
Apparelyourstephenvilletx.com

The Idle American: Fancy today's footwear...

Proverbial truisms typically go unchallenged, but an expression dating back to the sixteenth century has gone by the boards when its application is directed toward men’s footwear. Historically, what men have worn on their feet has been basic, often dictated by comfort, durability and practicality. Long before Baskin-Robbins came along...
MilitaryLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Bridges: Audie Murphy became American hero in World War II

In Texas, 76 men have been awarded the Medal of Honor for their courage above and beyond the call of duty since the inception of the medal. Perhaps the most recognizable of those figures from World War II was Audie Murphy. Murphy was born into a desperately poor family in...
Sandpoint, IDBonner County Daily Bee

White Americans' fascination with British monarchy is puzzling

I don’t get white America’s fascination with and fawning over the British monarchy. Why is there this adulation for a monarchy and a nation that has attempted several times since the American Revolution to bring about the destruction of the United States? Not just by supporting the South during the civil war but also several attempts by the London banks to cause our financial collapse.
AnimalsSioux City Journal

All about America’s national mammal, the bison

Bison have roamed North American prairies and grasslands for thousands of years. Just recently, in 2016, they were officially named the national mammal when President Barak Obama signed the National Bison Legacy Act. According to the National Park Service, “This majestic animal joins the ranks of the bald eagle as the official symbol of our country — and much like the eagle, it's one of the greatest conservation success stories of all time.”
Minoritiestransylvaniatimes.com

'Dreamland' And The Tulsa Massacre

I encourage all readers of The Transylvania Times to watch ‘Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street’ on Monday, May 31, at 9 p.m. on CNN. It documents the massacre of a prosperous Black community in Tulsa in 1921. Neither Tulsa nor Oklahoma have honored the state legislature’s rec-ommendation to...
Family RelationshipsMilitary.com

Breaking the Mold: How One Navy Spouse Found Career Success

Military spouses know the cumulative impact of military life all too well. The side effects of deployments, frequent PCSes and uncertain schedules impact every aspect of life for a military family, especially the career trajectory of the military spouse. For Navy SEAL spouse Erica Beal, this reality hits close to home.
Minoritiestimesexaminer.com

The Real Jim Crow

“Jim Crow” was the stage name of New York actor Thomas D. Rice (1808-1860), who made a career of minstrel performances in blackface and thus popularized that form of entertainment. The name “Jim Crow” came from a popular 1832 song, “Jump Jim Crow,” written and sung by Rice and became a common term referring to African-Americans. Later it became a nick name for legislation restricting the rights of African-Americans. Blackface is not necessarily demeaning. Rice may have based his character on slave folk tales about a clever trickster. Al Jolson (1886-1950), a Russian Jewish immigrant, and the most popular and beloved American entertainer beginning with the movie The Jazz Singer in 1927 and lasting for many decades, was said to be the “king of blackface.” Jolson’s personal feelings and many of his songs were certainly sympathetic to African-Americans. What most people do not know is that Jim Crow laws first originated in Northern States. Northern Jim Crow Laws were the model for Southern States following the ruin, corruption, and oppression of Reconstruction. As author C. Vann Woodward has stated, “Jim Crow has had a strange career.”
MilitaryPosted by
WRAL News

Review: How a mini-navy was pivotal to Revolutionary success

“The Indispensables: The Diverse Soldier-Mariners who Shaped the County, Formed the Navy, and Rowed Washington Across the Delaware,” by Patrick K. O’Donnell (Atlantic Monthly Press) Little has been written about the Marblehead mariners and their pivotal role in the American revolution – until now. Author Patrick K. O’Donnell has turned...
Collegesorangecoast.com

Letters Home: Chapman University’s Immense Collection of American War Letters

One letter was written by a Black soldier fighting for the Union Army to the woman who had enslaved his daughter. Another, written by a Confederate soldier, was pulled off the soldier’s dead body. A sailor, trapped aboard a ship, dashed off a note as Japanese planes were bombing Pearl Harbor. A prisoner of war during World War II scrawled a message on the back of a family photo, shortly before his death. An army sergeant who had pilfered Adolf Hitler’s personal stationery, emblazoned with a swastika, crossed out the name at the top, inserted his own, and penned a letter to his family.
MinoritiesAmes Tribune

Walter Suza: The ghetto shall become a garden

President Abraham Lincoln emancipated slaves in 1863, and the young man was joyous to be free. Yet a story by his late enslaved father was on his mind. It was about slaves jammed inside the bowels of a slave ship. The shackles cut into their flesh. The stench beneath the deck was suffocating. The white men splashed sea water onto the wounded bodies, and it stung like a thousand thorns. A woman was ill and she was thrown overboard. This is only part of the ordeal of millions of Africans transported as slaves across the Atlantic Ocean to North America, the Caribbean and South America. Close to 2 million slaves died on the journey.
Minoritiesnationalgeographic.com

'I've walked between two worlds': What belonging means for Asian Americans

Asian American families across generations reflect on the ways they hold on to their cultures while finding a place in America. For most of my life, I hated my name. Before I was born, my parents, who had come to the United States from China a few years before, had chosen to call me Elaine, but my mom’s sole white friend at the time told her that it was an old-lady name. She suggested Alyssa instead.
Politicsschoolinfosystem.org

The Myth of Manifest Destiny

In high school history class, you might have learned that US leaders and citizens in the nineteenth century believed in “Manifest Destiny,” the inevitable extension of national power across the continent. From that perspective it might look like the destruction of Native nations, the establishment of the western states, and the creation of the US as we know it was almost inevitable. But, as Andrew C. Isenberg and Thomas Richards Jr. write, that’s not really how it looked to a lot of people at the time.
Los Angeles County, CAAntelope Valley Press

A walk to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

A trip to Arlington National Cemetery is going to inspire, always the case for anyone who served in the military. It can even be more inspiring in the company of friends from outside the military and veteran experience. On a fine Saturday in spring, a week before the Memorial Day...
Scottsbluff, NEStar-Herald

Rev. Hiram Hisanori Kano: ‘A quiet and persevering warrior’

The Rev. Hiram Hisanori Kano was considered by the United States of America to be a threat to our country. He was a leader — a spiritual leader — among Japanese Americans in western Nebraska. Within hours of the bombing of Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, Father Kano, as he was known by many, was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in North Platte, Nebraska.
ProtestsPosted by
POLITICO

White America: Awakened?

George Floyd's death powered a sustained and historically significant wave of activism among white Americans that will have wide-ranging political and policy implications, experts say.