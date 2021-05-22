newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

TISCIONE: The Christian's response to evil

By LOU TISCIONE
Weatherford Democrat
 4 days ago

I regularly pray for our nation. I pray that God would raise up men and women of courage who are willing to speak the truth regardless of consequences. I pray that our leaders would recognize good and evil. I pray that men and women would not call good evil and evil good. What is evil? Evil has no being. Evil is behavior. Evil is the deprivation, the absence of good. Only God is good. (Luke 18:19) Everything done in opposition to God’s word is, by definition, evil. We have the word of God so that we might know what is good, right, and true.

www.weatherforddemocrat.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calvin
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
Person
Thomas Aquinas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good And Evil#True Believers#Romans#Christians#Evil Men#Hate Evil#Christian Behavior#Wickedness#Loving Enemies#Holy Indignation#Truth#Kindness#Courage#Man#Definition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
ReligionHerald Ledger

Christian's History Corner...

And travelled south for weeks. It hissed like angry snakes. And through the scrubs it roared. Went flying for their lives. And lit the fence of brush. He dashed the ragged bough. But wildly, in a rush of hope,. His heart began to beat,. For o’er the crackling fire he...
ReligionWeatherford Democrat

TISCIONE: Hope and trust

Hope is something we look forward to. Trust is our action and investment in someone or something to bring us to the realization of our hope. Our deepest longing is the thing for which we hope, and we are motivated to follow the one who we believe will give us our heart’s desire.
ReligionSummit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Today’s elites are waging a war on Christianity

Many among the ultra-wealthy elites — like Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook), Jack Dorsey (Twitter), Tim Cook (Apple), Bill Gates (Microsoft), etc. — are leftist, and they are trying to change the world to match their imagination. They are using political means to gain control of us and our way of life. They want to create a new world order. These are the same people who are limiting our rights to free speech.
Saint Helena, CANapa Valley Register

St. Helena’s Calvary Christian Church relaunches as Encounter Church

Calvary Christian Church is relaunching as Encounter Church, beginning with its May 23 service. “We feel that God has a fresh new season for us, a new start for us as a church,” said Pastor Rich Stein. “We believe that one encounter with God changes people’s lives. We want to be a place of encountering God.”
ReligionThe Jewish Press

The Rebbe’s Response To A Woman’s Sudden Death

An individual wrote to the Lubavitcher Rebbe asking about a tragic event that took place in his home. He had commissioned the writing of a Sefer Torah and was hosting a festive meal on Shavuos to celebrate the upcoming Hachnasas Sefer Torah. Suddenly, however, one of the guests – a young woman – fell ill and passed away.
Religionmapletonpress.com

Christian Women’s Luncheon

What fills your life? Would it be family, friends, or coffee? Perhaps it’s music or purpose? If you will attend the Christian Women’s Luncheon on Wednesday, May 19 you may find several of …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
ReligionOrange Leader

FAITH: The Vital Signs of American Christianity: Critical but not Terminal?

When I visit my family physician, he starts by checking my vitals. It’s amazing how critical are simple things like blood pressure, temperature, and pulse. We social scientists know that vital signs matter in organized religion, too. There are a lot of details we can look at, but basics such as how many people identify with churches, whether they attend services regularly, or apply their faith to their daily lives, are awful important. Here is what we know: the vital signs of American Christianity are in serious decline.
Religionproverbs31.org

Is There More to the Christian Life?

“Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.” Psalm 23:4 (ESV) A few years ago, my husband Bill and I set out on a hike to a waterfall with great anticipation and enthusiasm.
ReligionDesiring God

Flee to Christ in Fear

We are to fear God. And we are to flee to God. And while those two things — fearing God and fleeing to him — may sound oddly contradictory, they’re not. In 2008, Pastor John preached on Psalm 103, a psalm with some pretty amazing statements about God’s love to those who fear him. Verse 11 says, “For as high as the heavens are above the earth, so great is his steadfast love toward those who fear him.” And verse 13 says, “As a father shows compassion to his children, so the Lord shows compassion to those who fear him.” And verse 17 says, “The steadfast love of the Lord is from everlasting to everlasting on those who fear him.” God’s covenant love is for those who fear him. The following sermon clip comes from Michael, who lives in the beautiful city of San Diego. Here’s John Piper expounding Psalm 103.
Chula Vista, CAsdjewishworld.com

Author Dissects Popular Myths About the Bible

Mysteries of Judaism IV; Over 100 Mistaken Ideas about God and the Bible by Rabbi Dr. Israel Drazin; Gefen Publishing House, 2020; ISBN 9789657-023457; 220; pages; $19.95. CHULA VISTA, California — Rabbi Dr. Israel Drazin’s latest book in his trailblazing series entitled Mysteries of Judaism IV; Over 100 Mistaken Ideas about God and the Bible offers the reader a glimpse into this seasoned scholar’s views on many of Judaism’s most sacred beliefs concerning subjects as diverse as the importance of the creation narrative in the early chapters of Genesis, as well as many of the thorny problems emerging out of the creation narrative. Examples include:
Religionthewestonforum.com

Review of the book “The Holy Spirit”

Bertolt Brecht was right decades ago: there are no gifts on Pentecost; The church festival appears to be hanging in the air. Even if Pentecost gives Germans a day off work, very few people know what makes the festival so important. Send the Holy Spirit. These days the Church is...
Religiondougwils.com

Free Speech in a Christian Theocracy

Your browser does not support the audio element. One of the reasons why the question of free speech in a hypothetical Christian republic is such an interesting topic is because it brings together all kinds of issues, and presents them to us in a sizzling pan, a sort of corned beef hash with eggs and onions and exotic sauces all mixed up together, and piping hot. Some of the taste sensations you might not have anticipated as going well together before you first tried it, but they do go together.
Religiondmdiocese.org

Eucharistic Reflection: Eucharist & Pentecost Part 2

Eucharist and Pentecost as the Origin of the Church (part 2) The Holy Spirit is transformation [Verwandlung]. The Mass, which begins as gathering, has its climax in the consecration [Wandlung]. Bread of this earth becomes the Body of Christ, the bread of eternal life. What shines forth in the distance ahead of us, the new heaven and the new earth, is reality here. "Behold, I make all things new" (Rev 21:5). Bread, the fruit of the earth and of our work, becomes his Body. HE is in it, the One who gives himself to us as the beginning of the transformation of the world, as the beginning of our transformation, since we are supposed to enter into this transformation. In the Eucharist, Christ is not added, so to speak, to the bread as a second thing, so that he would now be there with it. After all, he is not one thing alongside something else; he is the source, the root, the creative power of the whole. When he touches a place, there is not something else besides what was there before but, rather, a new creation takes place; things then become new. That is also why being a Christian cannot be a little Sunday world in addition to our workaday world, something that we build as an addition in some devotional corner of our life; rather, it is a new foundation, it is transformation that changes us.
ReligionBrunswick News

There are no rich nor poor in God’s Kingdom

Why do many Christians seek wealth when the Bible condemns riches?. Dear B.W.: God does not condemn people because they are rich, nor does He justify others because they are poor. Poverty is not a virtue, nor are riches themselves sin. Luke 18 is the famous passage about a rich...
ReligionWinchester Sun

The way we live is our message

I was raised going to church like many of you and fell into the habit of thinking that an hour on Sunday was fulfilling my duty and earning points with God. What I did not understand until I grew older, was that going to church does make us a Christian, but we go because we are a Christian. It’s good to assemble with other believers to worship the Lord and receive His instructions about how to live because we love Him, not as an intelligent idea that somehow we can earn our way to heaven. I’ve been born again now for nearly 50 years and with God’s mercy, I’ve learned a few things along the way. When I become distracted and start thinking about worldly things or my selfish desires, it does not take very long for me to become spiritually lukewarm. How long does this take, a few weeks? No, it can happen in minutes. Sometimes I’m attacked with aggravations and conflicts or even certain television programs, movies, images, and worldly music can negatively influence my attitude and pull me away from focusing on Jesus rather quickly.
Religionadw.org

Four Qualities Manifest By The Apostles Just After Pentecost

The Apostles were dramatically changed at Pentecost and the outpouring of the Holy Spirit for mission that took place there. Prior to this, even after seeing the risen Lord, they were timid and most uncertain about what to do. Peter even went back to fishing. But after Pentecost, all this changes. They are bold, courageous and quite certain of all Jesus taught.
Religioncatholicexchange.com

The Pentecost Of The Heart

Several years back, a friend and I were talking about making a certain purchase. I made the comment that I wait to buy things until I first earn the money to spend it. An honest conversation ensued as my friend was unable to envision that. It was completely foreign to them. I explained that we may possess something, but it isn’t ours until we pay the price for it.
Religionbiblicalcounselingcoalition.org

Toxic Relationships: Taking Refuge in Christ

Our culture’s needs-based pursuits have led many to wrongly use relationships to fulfill self-love, elevating another person as a savior via close human bonds. However, instead of receiving joy for the soul, people find themselves caught in the misery of mutual parasitism or coercion, trapped and consumed by the very thing they thought would bring freedom. Toxic Relationships: Taking Refuge in Christ systematically presents a way of true refuge through relationship with God, the real Savior.
Religiondailycitizen.news

Deck Cheatham: Truth rising

"Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! By his great mercy he has given us a new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, and into an inheritance that is imperishable, undefiled and unfading, kept in heaven for you." -- 1 Peter 1:3,4, NRSV.