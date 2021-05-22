newsbreak-logo
CARTER: Bearing the pain of those we love

By JOHN PAUL CARTER
Weatherford Democrat
Although at the beginning of our relationships we seldom talk about it, pain is as much a part of love as joy. In Fredrick Buechner’s novel “The Book of Bebb,” Antonio talks with a friend about the terminal illness of his twin sister Miriam. He confesses, “If I could have pushed a button that would have stopped not her pain but the pain of her pain in me, I would not have pushed it because, to put it quite simply, my pain was because I loved her, and to have wished my pain away would have been somehow to wish my love away as well.”

