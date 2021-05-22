CARTER: Bearing the pain of those we love

Once your baby is ready to get to grips with exploring the wonderful world of solid food, a whole new world of fun – and mess – opens up. If you’re following baby led weaning, a major part of the process is allowing your child to get her hands ‘dirty’ while she explores food through a sensory process with her hands and mouth. But it’s not just about getting messy and enjoying the experience of playing with her food. You’ll want to ensure that your baby is actually getting to taste her food and explore different textures with her mouth as well as her hands, and that’s where the right utensils and accessories come in.