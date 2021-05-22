newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weatherford, TX

Miss Parker County Peach Pageant entries deadline June 12

Weatherford Democrat
 4 days ago

The year’s Miss Parker County Peach Pageant will be held June 19 at the new location of Central Christian Church, 1602 S. Main St. in Weatherford. Divisions include Miss Baby Peach (ages 0 to 11 months with check in at 9 a.m.), Miss Toddler Peach (ages 12-23 months with check in at 9 a.m.), Miss Tiny Peach (ages 2-3 years with check in at noon), Miss Peach Puddin’ (ages 4-6 years with check in at noon), Little Miss Peach (ages 7-9 years with check in at 3 p.m.), Miss Peach Blossom (ages 10-12 years with check in at 3 p.m.), Miss Peach Princess (ages 13-16 years with check in at 3 p.m.) and Miss Peach Queen (ages 17-21 years with check in at 3 p.m.)

www.weatherforddemocrat.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Parker County, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Weatherford, TX
Weatherford, TX
Government
City
Parker, TX
Parker County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Princess Peach#Central Christian Church#Miss Baby Peach#Miss Peach Queen#Miss Peach Princess#Miss Peach Blossom#Miss Toddler Peach#Miss Tiny Peach#Miss Peach Puddin#Entries Fees#Award#Party Dress#Contact Norma Crutcher#Check#General Admission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Parker County, TXWeatherford Democrat

Rain pushes Taste of Parker County back one week

In light of the rainy weather forecast this week, the Weatherford College Foundation has rescheduled Taste of Parker County for Thursday, May 27. The event was originally scheduled for May 20. The event will be held at the City of Weatherford’s Heritage Park from 5 to 8 p.m. and will...
Parker County, TXWeatherford Democrat

Quilter's Guild of Parker County steps up for nurses

When the Weatherford Healthcare Center asked the Quilter’s Guild of Parker County to provide quilts in support of nurses, it might have been one of the easiest decisions they made. “The past year has been challenging and stressful for nurses, yet they have persevered to provide care and comfort to...
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Weatherford, TXWeatherford Democrat

WC board holds May meeting

The Weatherford College Board of Trustees heard a preliminary 2021-22 budget report, approved depository bank services and moved forward in seeking approval for several new programs in their regular monthly meeting Thursday. Dr. Andra Cantrell, executive vice president of financial and administrative services, told the board that the preliminary budget...
Texas StateNews Channel 25

Texas teacher incentive program promotes student growth

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Lone-Star State has a teacher incentive program focused on growth. Teachers with the greatest impact on their students have the opportunity to increase their annual income. In an average Texas school day, students spend nearly a third of their day with their teachers. "Our teachers...
Texas StateWeatherford Democrat

Zonta Club of Parker County welcomes Texas first lady

With a dog named Peaches, it was only natural that the first lady of Texas pay a visit to the Peach Capital of Texas. Cecilia Abbott, wife of Gov. Greg Abbott, was the guest speaker at the Zonta Club of Parker County’s Status of the Women Luncheon, held Thursday at Weatherford’s North Side Baptist Church.
Wise County, TXWCMessenger.com

Future in flames

Jose Belen Morales flipped down his visor, fired up his torch and incinerated metal until it bent to his will. The commotion in the workshop at Weatherford College Wise County (WCWC), as teenagers banged on metal and played with fire, wasn’t easy to ignore. But as soon as his black...
Weatherford, TXWeatherford Democrat

PUBLIC NOTICE Weatherford Co...

Weatherford College is accepting competitive sealed bids #SB-07-21 on LIPPINCOTT COURSEPOINT FOR NURSING CONCEPTS PREMIUM V3 DIGITAL eBOOKS FOR STUDENT TRAINING. Bids will be accepted in the Purchasing Department, Weatherford College, 225 College Park Drive, I.B. Hand Building, Room 101, Weatherford, Texas 76086, until 2:00 p.m., Central Daylight Time, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Bids will be opened and read publicly in the Weatherford College Conference Room of the Mince Building at approximately 2:15 p.m., Central Daylight Time. Information may be obtained from Jeanie Hobbs, Director of Purchasing, at (817) 598-6267. Weatherford College reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids and to waive any technicalities.
Weatherford, TXweatherfordtx.gov

Weatherford Public Library Teen Volunteer Orientation

Have you ever been interested in being a part of the great things happening at Weatherford Public Library? Are you 14 to 17 years old? Then we have the program for you. We are excited to announce the return of the Teen Volunteer Program and we will kick things off with an orientation session from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 17th. During the orientation session you will find out more about duties that teen volunteers perform to help the library serve our community. Teen volunteers must be at least fourteen years of age to participate and will be given an application form to complete. Please contact Melissa at msmith@weatherfordtx.gov if you have any questions.
Parker County, TXWeatherford Democrat

Doss After Dark series returns

The Doss After Dark series is returning the last two weeks of May and the first two weeks in June with a study of Between the Wars: A World of Change. The one-hour classes begin at 5:30 p.m. each of the four evenings. The classes will feature the ending of...
Texas Statetexasborderbusiness.com

Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott Delivers Remarks At Zonta Club Of Parker County’s Status Of Women Luncheon

AUSTIN – Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott today delivered remarks at the Zonta Club of Parker County’s Status of Women Luncheon. During her remarks, the First Lady discussed a number of key initiatives championed by her office to empower women and help Texans across the state including anti-human trafficking efforts and Texanthropy, which encourages Texans to give back through volunteerism and service.
Weatherford, TXHood County News

- Family Care Advisor

The Texas Pythian Home, Inc. is growing! We are opening a "Family Care Program" on our campus in Weatherford, TX. In this program we will take in mothers with children and teach the mothers how to take care of themselves as well as their children. We are currently looking for a Family Care Advisor. This is a live-in position. Competitive salary, insurance and living quarters are included.
Parker County, TXWeatherford Democrat

NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice i...

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of James Barfield, Deceased, were issued on April 28, 2021, in Cause No. 21P091, pending in the County Court of Parker County, Texas, to: Stephen Martin. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are...
Weatherford, TXWeatherford Democrat

New WC songwriting class teaching the finer points of expression

Kiki Dee once sang, “I’ve got the music in me.”. Weatherford College Director of Jazz Studies Fredrick Sanders understands that feeling very well — and now he’s looking for students with that same feeling. Sanders, renowned for his piano playing skills and leading the Weatherford College Jazz Orchestra, has now...
Weatherford, TXWeatherford Democrat

CITY OF WEATHERFORD REQUE...

The City of Weatherford invites proposals from qualified Certified Public Accountants to audit its financial statements for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2021, 2022, and 2023, with the option of two subsequent fiscal years. All proposals must be sealed and clearly marked “SEALED RFP# 2021-018 PROFESSIONAL AUDITING SERVICES” and returned to the Purchasing Department located at 303 Palo Pinto Street, Weatherford, Texas 76086 prior to 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at which time they will be publicly opened and the names will be read aloud in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 303 Palo Pinto Street, Weatherford, Texas, 76086.
Weatherford, TXWeatherford Democrat

'MASTER'FUL: First grade teacher at TCA honored by Weatherford College

If there was a picture next to a definition of a “master teacher,” Kimberley DeNeefe’s would be the one. And now she has the award to prove it. A first-grade teacher at Trinity Christian Academy, DeNeefe was one of 35 teachers from the region who was honored earlier this year by Weatherford College for its annual Jack Harvey Academy of Exemplary Teachers.
Texas StateWeatherford Democrat

THE STATE OF TEXAS CITATION BY...

THE STATE OF TEXAS CITATION BY PUBLICATION CAUSE NO. 21P179. TO ALL UNKNOWN OR MISSING HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF SHARON ANN GRAVES, DECEASED. Devin Spencer in the above-numbered and entitled estate filed an Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code on May 4, 2021 In the Estate of Sharon Ann Graves, Deceased, requesting that the Court determine who are the heirs and only heirs of Sharon Ann Graves, Deceased, and their respective shares and interest in such estate, and appointing Devin Spencer to serve as the administrator of said estate and Determined Heirship.
Weatherford, TXWeatherford Democrat

PUBLIC NOTICE On May 19, 202...

On May 19, 2021, commencing at 9:00 o’clock a.m., the Building and Standards Commission for the City of Weatherford, Texas, in a duly called meeting of the Commission in the Council Chambers of the Municipal Complex, 303 Palo Pinto Street, Weatherford, Texas, will hear, consider and may take action upon the City of Weatherford’s Application for Order of Repair or Demolition in the following case: