Miss Parker County Peach Pageant entries deadline June 12

Have you ever been interested in being a part of the great things happening at Weatherford Public Library? Are you 14 to 17 years old? Then we have the program for you. We are excited to announce the return of the Teen Volunteer Program and we will kick things off with an orientation session from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 17th. During the orientation session you will find out more about duties that teen volunteers perform to help the library serve our community. Teen volunteers must be at least fourteen years of age to participate and will be given an application form to complete. Please contact Melissa at msmith@weatherfordtx.gov if you have any questions.