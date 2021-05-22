Miss Parker County Peach Pageant entries deadline June 12
The year's Miss Parker County Peach Pageant will be held June 19 at the new location of Central Christian Church, 1602 S. Main St. in Weatherford. Divisions include Miss Baby Peach (ages 0 to 11 months with check in at 9 a.m.), Miss Toddler Peach (ages 12-23 months with check in at 9 a.m.), Miss Tiny Peach (ages 2-3 years with check in at noon), Miss Peach Puddin' (ages 4-6 years with check in at noon), Little Miss Peach (ages 7-9 years with check in at 3 p.m.), Miss Peach Blossom (ages 10-12 years with check in at 3 p.m.), Miss Peach Princess (ages 13-16 years with check in at 3 p.m.) and Miss Peach Queen (ages 17-21 years with check in at 3 p.m.)