Parker County, TX

EXTENSION NEWS: Saving on flexible expenses

By KATHY SMITH
Weatherford Democrat
 4 days ago

Food and clothing are major flexible expenses in family budgets. They are typically not the largest expense, compared to fixed expenses like housing or transportation, but people still spend a lot of money in these categories. If you are looking to save or reduce debt, below are six things you...

