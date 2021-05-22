EXTENSION NEWS: Saving on flexible expenses

BOSTON (PRWEB) May 24, 2021. Although online grocery struggled against other online verticals prior to 2020, recent growth shows the online grocery vertical is here to stay. As consumers shopped online due to COVID-19, online grocery growth outpaced the rest of the e-commerce segment. Given recent consumer sentiment, Mercator predicts growth will remain strong in the coming years. Grocers were able to match consumer demand by utilizing cost-saving investments and implementing innovative technology to facilitate fulfillment. While consumers expressed the desire to continue shopping online, they also noted pain points with online grocery shopping. Given the new growth in this budding industry, Mercator believes that merchants and payment processors have the ability to gain market share by implementing cost effective fulfillment strategies and facilitating technology-driven payment methods. A new research report from Mercator Advisory Group, Online Grocery: Grocers Meet the Challenge of Digital Demand, but Can They Do It at a Reasonable Cost? explores the trajectory of the online grocery market and the ways in which merchants and payment processors can take advantage of consumer sentiment to cut costs and drive sales.