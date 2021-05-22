newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reno, NV

THE CURE FOR BLACK ROBE FEVER

By admin
city-countyobserver.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of most occupations and all professions including judges and attorneys are obligated to engage in continuing education. In response to both the states of Indiana and Oklahoma’s CLE requirements, I am currently engaged in a forty-hour online Mediation course presented by the National Judicial College in Reno, Nevada. I may subject you, Gentle Reader, to the exciting content of this course before long. Hey, why should I have all the fun alone? But for this week I thought you might prefer another of those true courtroom dramas such as the one presented in last week’s column about my service as a prosecuting attorney that helped keep me from falling too deeply into the Black Robe Syndrome. The case that today’s column about occurs about 25 years ago in front of me in the Posey County, Indiana Circuit Court. To my chagrin, I confess it is all too true and was first confessed to by me in a Gavel Gamut article on August 07, 2006, and appears in the book Gavel Gamut Greetings from JPeg Ranch.

city-countyobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
Reno, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
State
Indiana State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fever#Black Robe#Racial Injustice#The Cure#Syndrome#Wisdom Teeth#Santa Claus#Indiana Circuit Court#The Tin Man#The Father Of Our Country#American#Like Follow#Facebook Twitter#Jpegranchbooks Knitting#Robe#The Cure#Dingy Tee Shirts#Ill Fitting False Teeth#Book#Courage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
Related
Mayfield, KYmayfield-messenger.com

The Cure

Have you ever developed a nagging cough which wouldn’t go away? We often start by trying to ignore it. After all, maybe it will go away on its own. Then you decide to get out the cough medicine. Finally, if that doesn’t do it, you usually have to go to the doctor.
AdvocacyStar-Herald

Walk with Reina for a Cure

A little girl runs along the Monument Valley Pathway as her parents follow behind her. It had been a year since Lullie and Joseph Sanchez’s daughter was diagnosed with Morquio Syndrome, a rare genetic condition that affects a child’s bones, spine, organs and physical abilities. Reina Sanchez, 5, is missing...
Ashland, OHtimes-gazette.com

The Rev. Matt Stollings: White robe parable

One of the most common questions presented today is the same question we find back in the book of Job: How then can man be justified with God?... Job 25:4 KJV - 4 This is the most important question one could ever ask. Imagine that when we were born we were given a perfectly white robe. In order to go to heaven, our robe must stay perfectly white to look like Jesus’ robe. Jesus, the Son of God, has a robe that is perfect, spotless and unmarred by any sin.
AdvocacyFrederick News-Post

2021 Walk to Cure Arthritis

The arthritis community needs your support now more than ever. Now is the time to join the movement at the arthritis community's premier event, Walk to Cure Arthritis. More than 54 million Americans — including 300,000 children — live with the debilitating pain and daily challenges of arthritis. This year encourage everyone you know to give 54 dollars, tell 54 people about arthritis and move 54 steps, minutes or miles — and share it all on social media.
Beauty & FashionNew York Post

The 13 best robes for women, men and kids in 2021

NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. There’s nothing better than wrapping yourself in a comfy, plush, warm robe after taking a shower following a long day. When it comes to bath robes, there are so many options on the market....
Hempstead County, ARArkansas Online

Turkey fever

Tristan Sitzes of Benton made the usual heart-wrenching mistakes that all young turkey hunters make, but he kept throwing until he pitched a complete game. The reward for his perseverance was tagging his biggest eastern wild turkey, the most challenging of the four North American subspecies. Sitzes killed it in Arkansas, arguably the toughest state to hunt, in one of the toughest areas in Arkansas to hunt, on a farm that traditionally did not have turkeys.
Lifestylebocaratontribune.com

A LONG WALK CAN CURE MANY ILLS!

Acting wisely can grant you a long healthy and happy life!. — How should we deal with potential conflicts? Do we fight, do we win at any cost or should we just go for a walk? Find a possible answer on my new vlog: ‘ A LONG WALK CAN CURE MANY ILLS!’ S.L.
Houston, TXthebuzzmagazines.com

Prom Fever Takes Over at BISH

Just a few weeks ago, the Year 11 students at BIS Houston were officially invited to celebrate the end of their exams in June at prom. Since then, there have been some unexpected events popping up. Just two weeks before the first exam was planned to go on, the tests at BIS Houston were cancelled, resulting in much confusion among students and faculty.
Colorado Springs, COcoloradospringsmag.com

The Fresh Air Cure

Many things shaped the city of Colorado Springs that we know and love today. One of the most unexpected was a raging disease. In the late 1860s, an industrious, entrepreneurial Civil War veteran by the name of William Jackson Palmer, besotted with the natural beauty of the Garden of the Gods area, set his mind to establishing a city. To some, it may have seemed like a dry, treeless landscape, but for Palmer, it inspired visions of a resort town. Almost at its inception, word began to spread of the region’s high mountain desert climate, clean air, and frequent sunny skies—all of which were recommended curative forces against tuberculosis (TB), the bacterial infection casting a suffocating pall across the globe.
Minoritieswhitehallledger.com

Connecting Point: The Cure for Racism

Does a day go by without news that America is a racist country? Isn’t it one of the most divisive matters of modern America? Media outlets are complicit, and they fan the flames, while at the same time chiming in “Racism has to stop.”. The Democrat Senators canceled South Carolina’s...
Religiondailycitizen.news

Deck Cheatham: Truth rising

"Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! By his great mercy he has given us a new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, and into an inheritance that is imperishable, undefiled and unfading, kept in heaven for you." -- 1 Peter 1:3,4, NRSV.
CelebritiesThrive Global

Kiya Tomlin: “Cabin Fever”

Fortunately, my children are teenagers, so they are extremely self-sufficient when it comes to virtual school and entertaining themselves. But they do experience “Cabin Fever” with no outlet. As they have more unstructured time, my work has actually gotten busier over the pandemic so it’s an uneven balance. A challenge is making sure that I get my work done but also that they do not hole up in their bedrooms scrolling through social media for hours on end.
Tuscaloosa, ALvisittuscaloosa.com

Cure the Rainy Day Blues in Tuscaloosa

Mildred Westervelt Warner Transportation Museum is one of the great museum options that we have in T-town. Located at Tuscaloosa’s historic Queen City Park along the Black Warrior River, this museum is filled with knowledge and appreciation of our local and regional history and natural resources through exhibits, museum educational programs, and educational outreach efforts. For those interested in extinct models, the Alabama Museum of Natural History is a perfect place to visit with its ancient fossils and many other exciting things to discover!
Fridley, MNPosted by
The Reporters Inc.

Cure for the Pandemic Blues Only a Call Away

86-year-old Don Elias of Fridley, Minnesota lost his wife to Alzheimer’s four years ago and he’s not afraid to admit it—sometimes he gets a little lonely. “Towards the later stages of the pandemic I’ve started going stir crazy,” Elias explains. “Being alone in this pandemic is ugly, you know?”. Yet...
Homelesswrightnow.biz

The Cure for Homelessness is a Home.

INFORMATION FROM CHARLES SHARP EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF BLACK EMERGENCY MANAGERS ASSOCIATION (BEMA)POSTED COURTESY OF WRIGHT ENTERPRISES SAN FRANCISCO~DALLAS COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT~~. Put simply: The cure for homelessness is a home. Displacement of the most vulnerable. Women and Girls. Homelessness can end in all major cities with a systematic approach. One of...
Plainview, TXPlainview Daily Herald

PAAC provides cure for boredom

Do you sit at home weekdays, bored, watching television, practicing becoming a professional couch potato? Get up, get out of your home and come to Plainview Adult Activity Center. I know how you can avoid death by boredom: Participate in an activity or two with us! If you are hunting...
Redondo Beach, CAeasyreadernews.com

Adrienne’s search for a cure

Child cancer survivors Jack Witherspoon and Adrienne Slaughter are hosting the 15th Annual Adrienne’s Search for Children’s Cancer Cure Fundraiser, virtually this year. The suggested donation is $50. But every donor will be included in a drawing for a Phat Sea Crest, 7 speed cruiser, donated by Hermosa Cyclery. The drawing will be on Memorial Day. Proceeds will benefit the Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach kids and teens programs. Witherspoon and Slaughter are pictured at the Leukemia Lymphoma Society National Boy of the Year Awards, where Witherspoon was honored. To donate, visit CRB.Gnosis.CC/acc.
MinoritiesThe Open Notebook

Latria Graham Rewrites the Narrative on Being Black in the Outdoors

Growing up, Latria Graham learned firsthand what it was like to be excluded and erased. Mark Twain, Edgar Allen Poe, Henry David Thoreau, and other “dead white dudes,” as she describes them, dominated her late-90s and early-2000s South Carolina school curriculum. Even after she escaped the American South for Dartmouth College—as far from South Carolina as she could get without crossing the Canadian border, she jokes—she didn’t see her love for nature reflected in the city-centric Black literature that she read. Pervasive stereotypes about Black people disliking the outdoors contradicted her daily existence. Graham felt as if “nobody cared about stories like mine … and by extension, nobody cared about me.”