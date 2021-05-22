THE CURE FOR BLACK ROBE FEVER

Members of most occupations and all professions including judges and attorneys are obligated to engage in continuing education. In response to both the states of Indiana and Oklahoma’s CLE requirements, I am currently engaged in a forty-hour online Mediation course presented by the National Judicial College in Reno, Nevada. I may subject you, Gentle Reader, to the exciting content of this course before long. Hey, why should I have all the fun alone? But for this week I thought you might prefer another of those true courtroom dramas such as the one presented in last week’s column about my service as a prosecuting attorney that helped keep me from falling too deeply into the Black Robe Syndrome. The case that today’s column about occurs about 25 years ago in front of me in the Posey County, Indiana Circuit Court. To my chagrin, I confess it is all too true and was first confessed to by me in a Gavel Gamut article on August 07, 2006, and appears in the book Gavel Gamut Greetings from JPeg Ranch.