News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The winding down of the 2020-21 season means that Liverpool fans are facing up to the reality that Georginio Wijnaldum is unlikely to be staying at Liverpool beyond this summer. The Dutchman has failed to negotiate a new contract at Anfield, with Liverpool reluctant to give the 30-year-old the kind of bumper deal he is looking for. Rumours of a move to Barcelona have been circulating all season, and so it seems that the much-loved midfielder will be parting ways with the club he enjoyed so much success with over the last few years.