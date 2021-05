The Cleveland Cavaliers 102-94 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night was surprising to say the least. Heading into that game the Cavaliers had lost 11 games in a row and were going up against one of the league’s rising superstars in Jayson Tatum. The Celtics also are in dire straights, battling to avoid a possible early exit through the play-in tournament. Well, Kevin Love had other plans as he turned back the clock and torched Boston, dropping 30 points on 10 of 16 shooting, and hit 6 three-pointers as well. Love’s outburst also helped drop the Cavaliers from having the third-best odds at the first pick to tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the fifth-best odds. After splitting the season series with Minnesota, Cleveland would have to determine whether they have the fifth or sixth-best odds based on a coinflip.