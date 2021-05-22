Delavan-Darien district approves preliminary budget

Lake Geneva Chapter of the American Legion. This organization, like the Veterans of Foreign Wars (except the VFW requires that members be veterans and be able to prove that they served in a foreign war or in a time of war while the legion does not require that), is running Carry Conceal classes. In fact, the organization isn’t running the classes, some really strange and intimidating guy out of Milwaukee is running the classes and charging seventy-five bucks a person to do so. The Legion is supposed to be a repository for returning veterans to gather, discourse, and heal up, not a place to train for the use of operating weaponry at home. The Legion is also not legally entitled to advertise another business on its property, but the city has extended a temporary business permit anyway. The Legion is also a very large server of liquor (not taxed by governmental decree) and yet weapons are going to be on-site and weapons training conducted there.