newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delavan, WI

Delavan-Darien district approves preliminary budget

By Heather Perkins
mywalworthcounty.com
 4 days ago

The Delavan-Darien School Board approved its preliminary budget for the 2021-22 school year on May 10. Business Administrator Anthony Klein said the budget will certainly change several times before the final version of it is approved in October. Klein said the preliminary budget was up for approval a month earlier...

mywalworthcounty.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Darien, WI
Darien, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Delavan, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Year#Tax Revenue#Annual Meeting#Current Year#State Money#Delavan Enterprise#Federal Money#School Year#State Aid#October#Students
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
Related
Wisconsin StateWEAU-TV 13

Ballots sent out for Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s time for Wisconsin’s ginseng growers to have their turn at electing members for their check-off promotional board. Nominees have been named and ballots have are being distributed for the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election. Three candidates for three seats on the board are Joe Heil of Edgar, David Schumacher of Marathon and Meilyn V. Xiong of Wausau. Write-in candidates also may be considered. Ballots must be returned to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection by June 15, via mail or e-mail. Wisconsin ginseng growers who don’t receive a ballot by May 22 should contact the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, which oversees state check-off promotional board elections.
Wisconsin Stateantigojournal.com

Ballots for Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin board election due Saturday

MADISON – Dairy farmers in eight Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board (WMMB) districts have until Saturday to vote on the board of cirectors candidates in their respective district. The following candidates are certified as eligible for election and listed on the ballot:. District 2 – Florence, Forest, Langlade, Marinette, Oconto, and...
Walworth County, WILake Geneva Regional News

Why are jobs going unfilled? It's complicated

Many workplaces around the region and state are struggling to find workers. That is not debatable. What is being debated is the reason for the shortage and what can be done about it. Some are attributing the employee shortage to expanded unemployment benefits and recent stimulus payments. Others argue it’s...
Walworth County, WILake Geneva Regional News

Walworth County slows in inoculations

WALWORTH — Walworth County health officials are coordinating outreach efforts to reduce obstacles keeping people from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. While 37% of the county has received at least one dose of the vaccine since doses were first approved on Dec. 11, health officers in the county are pushing to increase that percentage in the county through communication with county residents and by establishing community clinics.
Walworth County, WILake Geneva Regional News

Local vaccine clinics to bring public back to pre-pandemic activities

The Walworth Health and Human Services Department has announced several walk-in clinics throughout the county May 18 - 20 while also sharing updated information from the Center for Disease Control on mask recommendations for fully vaccinated individuals. According to the CDC, those who are full vaccinated can return to pre-pandemic...
Walworth County, WIbadger.k12.wi.us

Walworth Co. Public Health - Vaccination Info

Please see the below message that the Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services asked us to share. "Walworth County Public Health will be administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during our walk-in vaccination clinic this Thursday, 5/13 from 3-5 pm at Walworth County Health and Human Services, 1910 County Rd NN, Elkhorn, WI. Pfizer is currently the only vaccine authorized for those aged 16-17. Any 16 or 17 year olds seeking vaccination at our clinic will require a parent or guardian to attend the clinic with them.
Lake Geneva, WIgenevashorereport.com

Our Place, May 12, 2021

Lake Geneva Chapter of the American Legion. This organization, like the Veterans of Foreign Wars (except the VFW requires that members be veterans and be able to prove that they served in a foreign war or in a time of war while the legion does not require that), is running Carry Conceal classes. In fact, the organization isn’t running the classes, some really strange and intimidating guy out of Milwaukee is running the classes and charging seventy-five bucks a person to do so. The Legion is supposed to be a repository for returning veterans to gather, discourse, and heal up, not a place to train for the use of operating weaponry at home. The Legion is also not legally entitled to advertise another business on its property, but the city has extended a temporary business permit anyway. The Legion is also a very large server of liquor (not taxed by governmental decree) and yet weapons are going to be on-site and weapons training conducted there.
Whitewater, WIwhitewaterbanner.com

Common Council Facing Another Vacancy; TID District Outreach Continues

The City of Whitewater’s 2nd Aldermanic District will likely have its fourth new Common Council representative in nearly as many years. The City’s seven Common Council members generally serve two-year terms before deciding whether to stand for re-election. Matthew Schulgit, who was elected to represent the primarily student district in...
Walworth County, WIcountybuyselltrade.com

W4657 County Road O North, Delavan in Delavan, Walworth County, Wisconsin

Very day will seem like a vacation. This gem has it all. Nestled on over 57 acres, this home connects to a creek and has a one-acre, spring fed pond stocked with fish. Enjoy hunting, fishing, kayaking, canoeing and ATV rides. The list goes on and on. Looking for a pole building? This one is equipped with hydronic heat, lift, bathroom, and cold storage. Step inside and fall in love with all this home has to offer. Great room with cathedral ceilings and floor-to-ceiling fieldstone fireplace. Soup or souffle?, cooking isn't dull or routine in this beauty. Owner's suite complete with updated bathroom and walk-in closet. Upstairs you'll find two generous-sized bedrooms and a loft area for everyone to enjoy. Finally, the lower level completes this home with a game room and a full bathroom.
Delavan, WImywalworthcounty.com

Town board passes noise ordinance 3-2

The Town of Delavan Board passed an amended noise ordinance on the third attempt at its April 20 meeting. The ordinance was supported by many neighbors of Cattails Bar but opposed by some board members who thought it would inconvenience town residents in general. The ordinance first came before the...
Whitewater, WIhngnews.com

Walk-in vaccine clinics offered in Elkhorn, Whitewater this week

Walworth County’s health department is holding free walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week in Elkhorn and Whitewater. On Wednesday and Thursday, the clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the health department, 1910 County NN, Elkhorn. The Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses, will be available at this clinic.
Walworth County, WImywalworthcounty.com

Vaccine demand on the decline

Officials continue to offer resources for COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Walworth County Public Health officials want the public to know they are welcoming walk-ins at COVID-19 vaccination clinics from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. The vaccination clinic is in the Walworth County Health and Human Services building at 1910 Highway NN in Elkhorn.