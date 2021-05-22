Steelers DT Carlos Davis could be the odd man out in 2021

The Steelers selected Loudermilk in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 156th overall. The Steelers traded a 2022 fourth-round pick to move up and select the defensive lineman out of Wisconsin. The 23-year-old compiled 7.5 sacks over his five-year collegiate career, but perhaps more importantly for this context, he was a plug-and-play option, particularly against the run, throughout his tenure at Wisconsin. Loudermilk will have to bulk up (274 pounds at his pro day) in order to be a featured staple along the defensive line, but he has the tenacity and instincts to be a nuisance for opposing offenses.