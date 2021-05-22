Steelers DT Carlos Davis could be the odd man out in 2021
The Steelers grabbed an athletic defensive tackle late in the 2020 NFL Draft, but Carlos Davis could prove to be the odd man out this year. With a small draft class year, each of the Steelers six draft choices not only ended up making the team, but they all saw playing time as rookies. After trading away their first-round pick for Minkah Fitzpatrick, most didn’t envision Pittsburgh’s 2020 rookie class contributing right away, but fans were pleasantly surprised with the production they got from these young players right away.stillcurtain.com