The Mustard Seed in Brandon, a Christian community for adults with developmental disabilities, celebrates its 40th year of operation this year. Parents of adult children with special needs founded the organization in 1981 to provide a loving and protected environment that allows the 40 "Seedsters" aged 23 to 73 to fulfill their potential. The residential and day-camp facility, which is privately funded, takes its name from having "faith as big as a mustard seed" from Matthew 17:20.