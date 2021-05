The gun world is replete with interesting and desirable weapons. From antique muskets to modern-day submachine guns, our individual wish lists are long. There is one gun, however, that is pretty much on any serious shooter’s dream list: The M134 Minigun. From its appearance in thrilling movies like The Matrix and Act of Valor to its use in the military, the M134 has become an iconic weapon. The sound of a Minigun firing with its sustained b’rrrrraaapppp is very distinct and guaranteed to catch the attention of anyone nearby.