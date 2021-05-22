Nursing homes invoke Trump-era protections to fight lawsuits over Covid deaths

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. President Biden dialed up the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to help other countries fight the pandemic, said Josh Wingrove at Bloomberg, stunning allies last week by calling for patent protections on COVID-19 vaccines to be lifted. In a "reversal of long-standing U.S. policy that its companies' intellectual property is sacrosanct," U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the administration would "back a World Trade Organization process to try to reach" agreement for patent waivers to speed the worldwide vaccination effort. So far, though, the WTO is not close to a consensus on such waivers, and Biden's support for them could turn out be largely symbolic, because France and Germany have said they would oppose rolling back patent rights.