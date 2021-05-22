newsbreak-logo
Nursing homes invoke Trump-era protections to fight lawsuits over Covid deaths

By Susannah Luthi, Rachel Roubein
msn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNursing homes are increasingly seeking to shield themselves from a raft of wrongful death lawsuits from the families of Covid-19 victims by invoking new liability protections they received from Washington last year as the coronavirus tore through the facilities. About 200 lawsuits in nearly half the states have already been...

Related
Public HealthPosted by
TheWeek

Should COVID-19 trump patent protections?

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. President Biden dialed up the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to help other countries fight the pandemic, said Josh Wingrove at Bloomberg, stunning allies last week by calling for patent protections on COVID-19 vaccines to be lifted. In a "reversal of long-standing U.S. policy that its companies' intellectual property is sacrosanct," U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the administration would "back a World Trade Organization process to try to reach" agreement for patent waivers to speed the worldwide vaccination effort. So far, though, the WTO is not close to a consensus on such waivers, and Biden's support for them could turn out be largely symbolic, because France and Germany have said they would oppose rolling back patent rights.
Congress & Courtsgorgenewscenter.com

Wyden Applauds CMS Rule on Nursing Home COVID-19 Vaccination Reporting

Washington, D.C. – Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today issued a statement after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released an interim final rule revising COVID-19 vaccine education, delivery and reporting requirements in long-term care facilities, including nursing homes that participate in Medicare and Medicaid, and intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities (ICF-IID):
Health ServicesTroy Record

Medicare requires nursing homes to report COVID vaccinations

WASHINGTON (AP) — Medicare will require nursing homes to report COVID-19 vaccination rates for residents and staff, the government said Tuesday. Officials hope to nudge facilities to keep giving shots as the worst ravages of the pandemic ease, but the danger of a rebound still lurks. “We’re hoping to drive...
Michigan StateMackinac Center for Public Policy

Michigan Cannot Determine Whether Some COVID-19 Deaths Originated at Nursing Homes

MIDLAND, Mich. — Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Charlie LeDuff, represented by the Mackinac Center Legal Foundation, has reached a settlement agreement with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services after it failed to provide public records as required by law. The health department agreed to release a portion of the public records LeDuff requested and acknowledged that it is unable to determine if some people who died of COVID-19 contracted the virus at a nursing home or other long-term care facility.
Congress & CourtsNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

DOJ Charges 14 People for Alleged Health-Care Fraud Related to Covid-19

Federal prosecutors charged 14 people in multiple fraud schemes that allegedly bilked consumers and insurers out of $143 million, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday. The DOJ announcement also noted the profits made from the fraudulent schemes were allegedly laundered through shell corporations and used to purchase exotic cars and...
U.S. PoliticsArkansas Online

Covid fight not over yet

The federal government's decision last week to relax its guidance on masks marked a turning point in America's fight against covid-19. While the reversal created confusion and concern, the move was appropriate given the encouraging trends, the effectiveness the vaccines have shown and the precautions Americans are voluntarily taking to limit the spread of infections. The nation, though, still has a way to go, and Florida has a particular interest in promoting caution and vigilance.
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Critics say Indiana COVID-19 law allows nursing home neglect

Advocates for nursing home residents say they worry a new Indiana law expanding COVID-19 liability protections for health care providers will effectively block many lawsuits over neglect and substandard treatment that weren’t caused by the pandemic. The new law applies retroactively to when Indiana’s first COVID-19 infections were reported in...
Public Healthlakegazette.net

Legislation protects businesses against COVID lawsuits

Businesses soon will have protection from lawsuits by those alleging they caught COVID-19 at an establishment in most cases. Missouri’s COVID-19 liability bill, Senate Bill 51, goes into effect Aug. 28. After that date, the only way to bring a lawsuit will be to prove the business or entity’s “recklessness or willful misconduct” caused the COVID-19 exposure and “the actual exposure caused personal injury to the plaintiff.”