Orange, TX

OP-ED: From WOCCISD Superintendent: Making music with Caleb Henson

By Dawn Burleigh
Orange Leader
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, I highlight an outstanding young man from the Orange community and a product of West Orange-Stark High School. He has a long list of accomplishments and has helped to mold the WOSH choral program. WOSH Choir Director, Mr. Caleb Henson. Mr. Henson has been teaching for seven years, and we have been honored to have him as a part of the WOSH team for the past five years.

orangeleader.com
Orange, TXOrange Leader

WO-S’ Frazier Orange Chamber Student of the Month

The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce awarded their Student of the Month to West Orange-Stark’s Ashley Frazier. Congrats Ashley. The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Honey Bears had fun welcoming Line 50 at their 2021-2022 Instillation Tea Ceremony. Line 49 was credited... read more.
Bridge City, TXtherecordlive.com

Bridge City High School May Student Of The Month Mclain Molley

The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce has announced that the May Student of the. Month for Bridge City High School is Mclain Molley. Mlain is the son of Robin and Tanay. Molley. When asked about his future plans, Mclain said he plans to attend Lamar State College. Orange and pursue...
Orange Leader

70th Homecoming

Bethel Baptist Church at 2906 Western Ave, West Orange will hold their 70th Homecoming on Sunday, June 6 at 10 a.m. Joe Tant will be in concert, Pastor John Sims preaching. Lunch will follow in fellowship hall.
Orange, TXOrange Leader

LSCO Pharmacy Techs have Pinning Ceremony

Congratulations to the Lamar State College Orange Pharmacy Tech students who participated in their Pinning Ceremony. Students received either a Certificate of Completion or an Institutional Award (Dual Credit) from program director, Loan Nguyen. Those receiving Certificates of Completion were Genesis Ayala, Alia Brown, Angelica Garza, Candice Kellum, and Meredith...
Orange, TXOrange Leader

Bette Wynne Gould Cook

On May 6, 2021, Bette passed away unexpectedly, though peacefully, at her home in Austin. Born April 6, 1952, in Orange, Texas, she was adopted by her parents, Frances Harrison Gould and Albert Davis Gould. Bette was a third-generation Austinite, a member of a family well known in Austin real estate.
Orange Leader

LC-M’s Sulak, Layman win Kiwanis Awards

Little Cypress-Mauriceville seniors John Paul Sulak and Spencer Layman have received the Q.B. Culpepper and Ben Culpepper Leadership Awards from the Kiwanis Club of Orange. The awards, which are given to Key Club students, carry a $1,000.00 scholarship. John Paul will attend Texas A&M University and Spencer has committed to Baylor University in the fall.
Orange, TXtherecordlive.com

Kiwanis Scholarship Recipients

Little Cypress-Mauriceville seniors John Paul Sulak and Spencer Layman have received the Q.B. Culpepper and Ben Culpepper Leadership Awards from the Kiwanis Club of Orange. The awards, which are given to Key Club students, carry a $1,000.00 scholarship. John Paul will attend Texas A&M University and Spencer has committed to Baylor University in the fall. Q.B. Culpepper was the founder of the Orange Kiwanis Club and a Superintendent of Mauriceville schools from 1931-1940. Ben Culpepper was his son and long-time member of the Kiwanis Club of Orange. The awards are based, in part, on the student’s service to the community through Key Club and other organizations in which the student is active. Academics and need are also considerations. The scholarship program is one project of the Kiwanis Club, whose emphasis is serving the children of this community. The club also sponsors the annual Christmas Parade in downtown Orange, as well as other programs that benefit children.
Orange Leader

Faith Calendar 5.15.21

Send announcements to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks before the event. Orange First Church of the Nazarene is hosting a Church Garage Sale from 6:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, at 3810 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Orange. The event is to help raise funds for youth camp.
Orange Leader

LSCO’s Dean Crockett visits WO-S Eighth graders

Lamar State College Orange (LSCO) Dean Suzonne Crockett visited last week with the West Orange-Stark (WOS) 8th graders who have been selected to enroll in the Early College High School Program with LSCO next year. The Early College High School Program enables students in 9th-12th grades to combine high school...
therecordlive.com

Stark Reading Contest County Final Winners

The Board of Directors and administrative staff of the Nelda C. and H.J. Lutcher Stark Foundation congratulate the winners of the 2021 County Finals of the 117th Miriam Lutcher Stark Contest in Reading and Declamation. On Sunday, April 25, 2021, students who had previously won first place at the various local level competitions held at each of the five Orange County public high schools competed in the categories of Declamation and Interpretive Reading at the County Finals held at the Lutcher Theater. This year's Contest had adjustments due to COVID-19, so the Contestants were recorded on stage and separate judging took place on Saturday, May 1.
kogt.com

KC’s Distribute Box Fans

The Knight of Columbus Council 1680 and Assembly 1105 distributed their annual Box Fans Monday May 10th to Bonnie Bufford of the Salvation Army. Members on hand were Grand Knight Juan Cantu, Ray Broomes, Rodney Clark, C.J. LeBlanc, Ray Pousson, Johnny Lucia, Burke Gautreaux, and District Deputy Charles Trahan. The...
Orange County, TXOrange Leader

Stark Reading Contest winners announced

The Board of Directors and administrative staff of the Nelda C. and H.J. Lutcher Stark Foundation congratulate the winners of the 2021 County Finals of the 117th Miriam Lutcher Stark Contest in Reading and Declamation. On Sunday, April 25, 2021, students who had previously won first place at the various local level competitions held at each of the five Orange County public high schools competed in the categories of Declamation and Interpretive Reading at the County Finals held at the Lutcher Theater. This year’s Contest had adjustments due to COVID-19, so the Contestants were recorded on stage and separate judging took place on Saturday, May 1.
Orange Leader

LCI Student Council receives great honor

Little Cypress Intermediate School was recently notified that its Student Council is one of only eight schools in America to receive the American Student Council Association School of Excellence Award. Selections for the award are based on projects in the areas of community service, student leadership, citizenship and school spirit...
therecordlive.com

LCI StuCo One Of 8 Award Of Excellence Groups In Nation

Little Cypress Intermediate School was recently notified that its Student Council is one of only eight schools in America to receive the American Student Council Association School of Excellence Award. Selections for the award are based on projects in the areas of community service, student leadership, citizenship and school spirit that were completed during the current school year. Councils also are required to submit letter of recommendation from the school principal and student council president. Below is an excerpt from Principal Michael Ridout’s recommendation. “Due to COVID-19 related restrictions, our student council got a late start this year. They still managed to make an impact on this school and our community. I have watched them turn their focus inward and work to make sure their underprivileged classmates have a good Christmas with presents under their trees and baskets of food. I have watched them turn their attention to our community as they raised money for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and collected toys and dresses for the #Austynstrong Project. They have made us better community members by rallying us to observe and support Autism Spectrum Disorder awareness. They brought some normalcy back by hosting a socially distanced talent show, complete with outdoor drive-in style viewing party. They have recently had an impressive fundraising campaign through their Adventure Dash Fun Run, and they will use those funds to revitalize the recess area for all the students on the campus and host an enormous end-of-the-year celebration that will draw a fitting close to this challenging year. Student leaders. Difference makers. World changers. Challenge accepters and campus motivators.” Officers for the Student Council include Fowler Mills – Treasurer, Charley Jones - Head Senator, Emmy Richards – Secretary, Jayslea Bourdier – President, Brystol Castino - Vice President, Justus Fuller – Senator, and Taylor Bean – Historian. (As seen in attached photo) According to the LCI Student Council Sponsor Jamie Williams, the organization has received the award a total of 5 times in the past six years. She also said that Kenda Girndt and Lisa McKinley are also involved in making the program successful.
Orange, TXkogt.com

EDITH CHESSER KALECK

Edith was born in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, January 23, 1937, to Hortense Francis (Simmons) Chesser and Frank George Chesser. She was a longtime resident of Orange, Texas, where she was known and loved by her family and friends. Edith was a very determined woman and a go[1]getter. In March...
Orange Leader

WO-S’ Jones, Hogg receive Masonic Lodge awards

West Orange-Stark high school students Jadon Jones and Katie Hogg received the Masonic Lodge 126 Honesty and Integrity award. We are proud of the Mustangs representing in the community. Congratulations!
therecordlive.com

Lamar State College Orange breaks record for number of spring graduates

Despite a challenging year full of a global pandemic, two hurricanes within a 6-week period, and a disruptive winter storm, Lamar State College Orange (LSCO) will graduate 175 students on May 15th, an all-time record for a Spring graduation. In fact, this number represents a 40% increase over last year's number of Spring graduates.
kogt.com

Spring Record At LSCO

Despite a challenging year full of a global pandemic, two hurricanes within a 6-week period, and a disruptive winter storm, Lamar State College Orange (LSCO) will graduate 175 students on May 15th; an all-time record for a Spring graduation. In fact, this number represents a 40% increase over last year’s number of Spring graduates.