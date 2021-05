This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. President Joe Biden had two dates circled on his calendar this week: today, the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, and Memorial Day, which arrives on Monday. Both are deadlines that Biden himself set for action for a policing overhaul and reaching a deal on infrastructure, respectively, and both are going to sail by without much action.