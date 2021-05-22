"Houses Are the Most Prevalent Form of Monuments": In Conversation With Bjørn Nørgaard
Talking to the Louisiana Channel, Danish professor, sculptor, and artist Bjørn Nørgaard outlines the philosophy that underpins his work, and reflects upon his architectural projects. Nørgaard describes the strong influence of his mentor in the 1960s - German artist Joseph Bueys - whose theories formed a key part of Nørgaard's evolution and ethos as an artist. The concept of "die soziale Plastik", or social sculpture, would go on to shape Nørgaard's approach to architecture and other forms of art - its main philosophy being that every part of life can be approached creatively.www.archdaily.com