"Houses Are the Most Prevalent Form of Monuments": In Conversation With Bjørn Nørgaard

The idea of converting Rani Mahal in Palpa into a heritage hotel sparked controversy among stakeholders last year. Those against turning the old Rana palace into a hotel are mainly cultural experts and historians who compare it with the Taj Mahal in India, and say that conversion will make it lose its charm and authenticity. Proponents, including those from Hotel Association Nepal, believe that setting up new hotels in the vicinity will preserve the beauty and grandeur of the palace. However, any tourist visiting this site would only feel dismayed at its current dilapidated state given the slow pace of renovation. In 2013, the Department of Archaeology decided to restore Rani Mahal, but little has been done so far. Lack of personnel at the department tasked with overseeing the project, and indifference of the contractors has been blamed for the slow progress. It is time the government took a call on the privatisation of heritage sites for their conservation and commercial use.