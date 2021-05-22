newsbreak-logo
Environment

Invest 91L Bringing Rain and Wind to Gulf Coast

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvest 91L off the coast of Texas is coming ashore now. It is producing rain along the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast, and area that has already seen a lot of rain this week.

Florida Statesouthfloridareporter.com

Florida’s Weather Is Split Into An East Coast Breeze And Gulf Coast Sun.

Wednesday will be sunny along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun and some clouds on a gusty ocean breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.
EnvironmentTrumann Democrat

Cyclone's winds, rain lash India coast after 1.1M evacuated

NEW DELHI (AP) — Heavy rain and a high tide lashed parts of India's eastern coast as a cyclone pushed ashore Wednesday in an area where more than 1.1 million people have evacuated amid a devastating coronavirus surge. Cyclone Yaas already had caused two deaths and damage to homes as...
Bell County, TXKWTX

Low rain chances through Friday, finally!

After almost two full weeks of high rain chances and at least two inches of rain area wide, we’re finally expecting a brief break from the rainfall. Before you go stowing the umbrellas, know that the chances for showers and storms return late tomorrow night, Friday, and into Saturday. The overnight round of rain and storms mostly west of I-35 and near Highway 190 is dissipating this morning. We’re expecting some isolated rain to linger through 9 AM but the remnants of those storms and some sunshine peeking through the clouds may allow for a few pop-up showers and storms late today. Today’s rain chances for Coryell, Bosque, McLennan, Hill, and Bell County are near 20% but will be near 30% east of I-35. Today’s rain should be isolated to scattered in nature and many of us will likely not see precipitation. We still have a bunch of clouds overhead and those clouds should partially break later today allowing highs to reach the mid 80s.