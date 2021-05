In 2020 Katie Haynes got used to living way out ahead of medical science — to being an outlier, a possible indicator of things to come for people who followed. It was awful. Early that March, Haynes was among the first Americans to get COVID. She was a healthy 28-year-old who had to be hospitalized. Months later, as many of her symptoms refused to clear up, she found herself one of the earliest COVID long-haulers.