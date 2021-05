Solemnity of Pentecost reminds us that everything which exists, every person and the whole of creation, is a gift of "God the Father almighty, Creator of heaven and earth." God our loving Father creates and continues to give life to the world through His Word, Jesus Christ, in the power of His Holy Spirit. The outpouring of the Holy Spirit on the Church, which we celebrate at Pentecost, is not something separate from Creation. God's revelation of himself in Creation is inseparable from the revelation of his love for us in Christ and in his desire to live in us through his Holy Spirit.