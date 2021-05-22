newsbreak-logo
Outside/In Book Club: Trace by Lauret Savoy

NHPR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe very first Outside/In book club, featuring a conversation with geologist and writer Lauret Savoy. Lauret Savoy considers fossil hunting and historical inquiry to be versions of the same pursuit. In Trace: Memory, History, Race, and the American Landscape, Savoy uses the search for her family story as a lens to better understand American history, and the landscape as a lens to better understand her past.

